Black Friday RTX 30 gaming laptop deals 2022

Black Friday 2022 is nearly here and early RTX 30 laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Now is the best time of the year to buy a high-end graphics laptop for hundreds below retail.

We're currently seeing epic deals on RTX 3080, RTX 3070, RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 gaming laptops. For instance, the Alienware m17 R5 with RTX 3070 GPU is on sale for $1,699 (opens in new tab) at Dell. That's $450 off its normal price of $2,149 — its biggest price cut yet. So far, this is one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen. Dell Black Friday laptop deals are limited quantity, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.

This AMD Advantage gaming laptop packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display with 1ms response time for fluid gameplay. Features like Advanced Optimus, ComfortView Plus and Nvidia G-Sync delivers an immersive, comfortable viewing experience, free of lag and graphics distortions.

Powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H 8- cores CPU paired with 16GB of RAM while a 1TB SSD provides ample storage for today's large game files. Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles the most visually demanding graphics.

In our Alienware m17 R5 review, we were highly impressed by its sleek, futuristic design and great gaming and overall performance. We also loved its super comfortable keyboard and superb battery life. It's the Editor's Choice best overall gaming laptop — earning a perfect 5 out of 5 star rating from us.

If you want to buy the best gaming laptop there is, the Alienware m17 should be at the top of your list.

Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25 and we're seeing early discounts on laptops, gaming gear and more. Browse our Black Friday 2022 hub for the best deals and holiday gift ideas.

Black Friday RTX 3080 laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3080: $2,099 $1,759 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $340 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop. We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting one for its cheapest ever price is a steal. This laptop has it all at a seriously impressive price. It's configured with a 15.6-inch 2K (2560x1440) display, 3.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. The latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU provides serious graphics muscle.

Black Friday RTX 3070 laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Alienware m15 RTX 3070: $2,44 9 $1,499 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $950 on the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 at Dell. This Ryzen Edition machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Black Friday RTX 3060 laptop deals

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 16 RTX 3060: $1,519 $1,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $220 off, the HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. This machine has a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU handles graphics.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15 Base: $1799 $1,549 @ Razer (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Razer Blade 15 with this early Black Friday RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal. The base model Razer Blade 15 packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display with FreeSync Premium for smooth, distortion free gameplay. This machine is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 8-Core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM with 512GB of SSD storage on board. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory provice graphics muscle.

Black Friday RTX 3050 laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 RTX 3050: $1,099 $899 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the powerful Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition review (opens in new tab), we praise its great overall and gaming performance and excellent 10+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.