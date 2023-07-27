How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 — best deals and offers

Samsung's new trio of premium tablets are up for preorder following the tech giant's reveal Wednesday. Prices start from $799 for Galaxy Tab S9, $999 for the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and $1,199 for the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. For early adopters who wish to be among the first to hold Samsung's most powerful yet, there are some tempting Galaxy Tab S9 deals to be had.

Preorder now to get a free memory upgrade when you preorder the Galaxy Tab S9 from Samsung or Amazon. Or, get up to $650 in trade-in credit when you swap your old device like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for a new Galaxy Tab S9.

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S9 Series improves upon the Galaxy Tab S8 with new CPU and GPU hardware. The base model Galaxy Tab S9 packs a 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing , 128GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery.

Preorder the Galaxy Tab S9 for $799 to get bumped up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for free (valued at $919). That's a $120 price difference and one of the best tablet deals available this back to school season. Students and teachers save an extra 15% on the Galaxy S9 via Samsung's Education Offer Program.

If you're looking for the best iPad Pro alternative, the Galaxy Tab S9 Series is worth considering. Galaxy Tab S9 preorders are expected to ship to arrive by Aug. 11

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Pre-order: from $799 @ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Preorder: from $999 @ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Pre-order: from $1,199 @ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Preorder: $799 @ Amazon

