How is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 this cheap? Daily Deals

Right now, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for the insanely low price of £565 — nearly half price, thanks to a sneaky discount on Amazon Spain.

We've used different European versions of Amazon in the past to find dirt cheap gadgets, but this one takes the cake. A foldable phone for less than £600 was unheard of before now!

Not only that, but you can still get a fully-loaded Razer Blade 14 for £700 off, get a tenner off Gran Turismo 7 and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was £849 now £565.60 @ Amazon ES

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most complete foldable phones out there: packing a Snapdragon 888 chipset, awesome camera system, gorgeous display and plenty of storage into a durable design. And now, thanks to this sneaky discount code, you can pick one up for a dirt cheap price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was £179 now £69 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is currently £110 off on Amazon Amazon. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. The Galaxy Buds Live work with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows laptops via Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair.

Asus VivoBook Pro 14: was £899 now £699 @ AO via eBay

Stuffed with specs and plenty of I/O to plug into your life with ease, this configuration of Asus’ VivoBook 14 comes with a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, dedicated GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5): was £69 now £59 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY

Gran Turismo 7 is easily the best entry into the Gran Turismo series and one of the best racing sims I've ever played. You owe it to yourself to add this game to your library.

Razer Blade 14 (RTX 3080): was £2,699 now £1,999 @ Box.co.uk

This ultra-portable powerhouse packs an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB video memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD — all of which keeps any top tier game running at its best on that gorgeous QHD display with 165Hz refresh rate.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4): was £59 now £49 @ Currys with code SWNEXTDAY

This discount code also works on the PS4 version too! Bear in mind that there is no free upgrade to PS5, so there is no money saving trickery here like Horizon Forbidden West. If you're a PS4 gamer looking for the best racer out there, Gran Turismo 7 is the obvious choice.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (1TB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,155 @ Currys

The latest and greatest 14-inch MacBook Pro is now £244 off at Currys. This powerhouse starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 1TB of storage.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £179 @ Scan

Apple's new AirPods Pro are now £60 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

