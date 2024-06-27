Saving up to $1,500 on the new Samsung Galaxy phone sounds too good to be true? Let me teach you how

Released Wednesday, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 invitation video hints at the next generation of foldable phones. The teaser trailer is accompanied by a generous discount offer for early adopters.

For a limited time, you can reserve a $50 instant Samsung Credit and save up to a whopping $1,500 on your next Galaxy device when you preorder. What’s more, you’ll automatically be entered into the Samsung Product Reservation Sweepstakes for a chance to win the grand prize — a $5,000 Samsung.com digital gift card.

With the reserve inviting you to “Unfold your story with Galaxy AI”, it’s safe to say, that Samsung’s 6th generation Galaxy Z series will soon be unveiled.

Next Galaxy Device Reserve: $50 credit, up to $1,500 off @ Samsung

Reserve $50 in Samsung Credit and save up to $1500 on your Galaxy device preorder. The official release date, pricing, and preorder information for the next Galaxy phone is teased to be revealed at Galaxy Unpacked July 2024 which takes place July 10, 2024, in Paris, France.

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event takes place in Paris, France this summer. Just like last year’s event, it will stream live at Samsung US Newsroom, Samsung.com, Samsung TV Plus, and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

The rumored Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 are expected to bring a host of upgrades to Samsung's foldable phone series. Samsung's premium foldable phones typically land on the higher end of the price spectrum. Luckily, Samsung's generous offer takes a little off the top, but you'll have to move on it quickly.

Here's how to get your hands on Samsung's anticipated foldables first and get a chance to win $5K in digital Samsung cash.

To get first dibs on Samsung's new Galaxy Z devices, swing over to Samsung's reserve page. Next, enter your first and last name and a valid email address and phone number (optional) and select "Reserve now". This exclusive credit offer is redeemable when you preorder the new Galaxy device from Samsung.com.

With the next generation of AI-driven Galaxy Z foldables on the way, previous-gen devices are expected to get deep discounts. Currently, Samsung offers up to $800 in instant trade-in credit when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and up to $500 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with trade-in.

Pricing and availability for the 6th generation Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold are expected to be announced at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked July event. Join the wave early and reserve your $50 credit, up to $1,500 off your next Galaxy phone preorder, and a chance to win $5K from Samsung.