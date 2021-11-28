Cyber Monday deals 2021: Best sales

Ah Cyber Monday: the Black Friday for people who like to make stylishly late entrances. The sales keep coming, and we're seeing tonnes of jaw-dropping discounts on laptops, headphones, tablets, smartphones and more.

The actual day might be over, there are many retailers that are offering jaw-dropping Cyber Monday deals on laptops as well as other consumer tech, including headphones.

So if you're looking for the best end-of-year discounts, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up to the best Black Friday weekend deals at Amazon , Walmart and other major retailers.

If you're looking for the best Cyber Monday deals on laptops, you can find them at major retailers. PC manufacturers Dell , HP , and Lenovo are holding site-wide post-Black Friday weekend sales right now.

So whether you want to treat yourself or someone special to a new gadget this season, it's not too early to save.

Amazon : Cyber Monday deals on select Amazon devices, and a range of laptops, tablets, headphones and TV monitors

Best Buy : Save on on laptops, tablets, headphones, monitors, TVs, gaming and more

Walmart : Final Black Friday deals Chromebooks, steep discounts on laptops, TVs, games, and more

Dell : Deals on Dell XPS 13, Alienware gaming laptops and peripherals

Samsung: Up to $300 off Galaxy Book Pro, up to $230 off Galaxy tab, Galaxy Phone deals

Microsoft : Save up to $600 off various configuration Windows laptops

Newegg : Black Friday weekend deals on gaming laptops, hardware and accessories

Lenovo : Cyber Weekend doorbusters — up to 66% off ThinkPad, IdeaPad business laptops and more

HP : Black Friday weekend deals on laptops, printers, and monitors

Target: Black Friday weekend deals on electronics online and in-stores

Top 10 Cyber Monday deals

Top 10

Laptops

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,320 now $950 @ Dell Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was $1,320 now $950 @ Dell

For $370 off, you can get one of the best gaming laptops around. It comes with an RTX 2080 Super, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, an Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU and a 13.4-inch, 1080p, display.

Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,049 now $715.39 @ Dell Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,049 now $715.39 @ Dell

With $334 off, this Dell XPS 13 touch is an amazing Cyber Monday deal — featuring a gorgeous 16:10 touchscreen up top, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $1,299 now $979 @ Dell Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $1,299 now $979 @ Dell

Dell is currently slashing prices on various configuration laptops. Save $320 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 in this Early Black Friday laptop deal. It packs a 13-inch 1080p display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $829 @ B&H Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $829 @ B&H

This Black Friday deal takes $270 off the base model 2020 MacBook Air. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Asus Chromebook: was $219 now $109 @ Best Buy Asus Chromebook: was $219 now $109 @ Best Buy

Asus Chromebook CX22NA: Stay productive and entertained with this ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook notebook. Its 4GB of memory memory ensures fast startups, while the Intel Celeron processor and 32GB eMMC Flash Memory offer smooth performance. This ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook notebook has an LED-backlit HD display that provides an engaging viewing experience and is easily visible in dark environments.

Apple MacBook Pro 16: was $2,499, now $2,449 @ Amazon Apple MacBook Pro 16: was $2,499, now $2,449 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. The cream of the crop, the base model packs a 10-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), 16-core GPU,16GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $2,459 now $999 @ Lenovo Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9: was $2,459 now $999 @ Lenovo

This Lenovo Black Friday deal knocks $1,460 off the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "THINKBFDEAL16". In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review, we rate it 5 out 5 stars for its slim, lightweight design, class-leading keyboard, great quad speakers and 15+ hour battery life. The base model packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display with a brightness of 400 nits, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15 w/ 11th Gen Core i9 CPU: was $2,399 now $1,665 @ Dell Dell XPS 15 w/ 11th Gen Core i9 CPU: was $2,399 now $1,665 @ Dell

This epic Cyber Monday laptop deal knocks $734 off the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) display, 2.4-GHz Core i9-10885H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory and a 1TB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $999 now $559 (starting) @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $999 now $559 (starting) @ Samsung

This Cyber Monday deal takes nearly $250 off the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro! The thin and lightweight Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD. With a rated battery life of 16 hours, the Galaxy Book Pro is solid choice if you're looking for a powerful and reliable PC.

HP Envy 13: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart HP Envy 13: was $799 now $599 @ Walmart

It wouldn't be a Black Friday laptop deals roundup without a nod to the excellent HP Envy 13. Now $200 off, it's a wise choice if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop for work, school, and play. This model packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo platform Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU and 256GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

Currently, the 256GB model Surface Laptop Go is $200 off its normal price. It has a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touch screen and a 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also houses Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $1,118 now $881 @ Dell Dell Inspiron 15: was $1,118 now $881 @ Dell

This Cyber Monday laptop deal takes $240 off the Dell Inspiron 15. With its built-in lid sensor and high capacity 54WHr battery, the new Dell Inspiron 15 powers up fast and keeps up with the day. Specs-wise, it packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-11390H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1: was $1,749 now $1,349 @ Best Buy Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1: was $1,749 now $1,349 @ Best Buy

Now $400 off, the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It's unique rotating soundbar with Dolby Atmos speakers deliver 360-degree sound whether you’re in laptop, tent or tablet mode. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (3840 x 2160) 4K touch screen, 11th Gen Intel 3.0-GHz Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU and a 512GB SSD.

HP Laptop 15t-dy200: was $749 now $549 @ HP HP Laptop 15t-dy200: was $749 now $549 @ HP

The HP 15t-dy200 is currently $200 off in this Black Friday deal. It boasts an 11th Gen Intel i7-1165G7 processor and uses Intel Iris Xe Graphics. With 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage space, this 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 display is worthwhile for those who need a modern laptop at a low price.

MacBooks

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $829 @ B&H Apple MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $829 @ B&H

This Black Friday deal takes $170 off the base model 2020 MacBook Air. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Plus graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 16: was $2,499, now $2,449 @ Amazon Apple MacBook Pro 16: was $2,499, now $2,449 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $50 off the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. The cream of the crop, the base model packs a 10-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), 16-core GPU,16GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Best Buy Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch: was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

This Black Friday deal takes $500 off the late 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro. It packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is a Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. This MacBook also has Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch: was $1,499 now $1,149 @ B&H Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch: was $1,499 now $1,149 @ B&H

This premature Black Friday MacBook Pro deal takes $350 off the 2020 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (model MXK52LL/A). The best laptop for power users, it delivers solid performance for multasking, music production, photo and video editing. The pro MacBook in this deal has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This is one of the best Black Friday MacBook deals we've seen so far.

Chromebooks

HP Chromebook 11 (2020): was $259 now $159 @ Amazon HP Chromebook 11 (2020): was $259 now $159 @ Amazon

Now $121 off, the HP Chromebook 11 is portable, reliable, and one of the best Chromebooks for the money. It packs an 11.6-inch HD display, 2.0-GHz MediaTek - MT8183 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. You also get 15GB of Google Drive storage and 100GB of free Google One storage for 12-months via Google Perks.

Asus Chromebook 11.6-inch: was $219 now $109 @ Best Buy Asus Chromebook 11.6-inch: was $219 now $109 @ Best Buy

Asus Chromebook: Stay productive and entertained with this ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook notebook. The 4GB memory ensure fast startups, while the Intel Celeron processor and 32GB eMMC Flash Memory offer smooth performance. This ASUS 11.6-inch Chromebook notebook has an LED-backlit HD display that provides an engaging viewing experience and is easily visible in dark environments.

Google Pixelbook Go: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon Google Pixelbook Go: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

Rarely on sale, the Google Pixelbook Go is now $150 off on Amazon. In our Google Pixelbook Go review, we found its super-slim design and bright, colorful display impressive. We gave the Pixelbook Go a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid performance and great battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $589 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $589 @ Amazon

Save $401 on the Galaxy Chromebook on Amazon right now. It features a 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display razor-thin, aluminum design and built-in S Pen. Under the hood, it houses a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: was $429 now $328 @ Amazon Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: was $429 now $328 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5. It has a 360-hinge design that lets you transform from laptop to tablet to viewing mode. In our Chromebook Flex 5 review, we loved its flexible 2-in-1 design, exceptional keyboard and webcam privacy shutter. The laptop in this deal is configured with a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

HP Chromebook 14 (Ryzen): was $429 now $349 @ Walmart HP Chromebook 14 (Ryzen): was $429 now $349 @ Walmart

Now $80 off, the HP Chromebook 14 (14b-na0010wm) is a good value, thanks to its sharp 14-inch 1080p display, snappy keyboard and attractive chassis. This laptop packs a 2.6-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 dual CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD, which you don't often see on a Chromebook. It's the perfect laptop for budget laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713: was $699 now $529 @ Best Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 713: was $699 now $529 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice 2021 Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is one of the best premium Chromebooks to buy. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) 2K display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Whether you’re a business user, student or general consumer, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a solid choice.



Tablets

Lenovo 10e Chrome: was $334 now $99 @ Lenovo Lenovo 10e Chrome: was $334 now $99 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo 10e Chrome is the perfect learning tablet for K-2 students. Weighing in at just over one pound, the Lenovo 10e Chrome Tablet is light and compact. Kids can play problem-solving games and enjoy hands-on learning apps on the easy-to-use Chrome OS. It features a 2MP front-facing camera for video-collaboration and Hangouts and a 5MP rear camera. As for specs, the 10e Chrome has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen with 400 nits of brightness, a 2.8-GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8183 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab: was $269 now $169 @ Lenovo Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab: was $269 now $169 @ Lenovo

For a limited time, save up to 60% select Lenovo tablets. One standout Black Friday deal takes $80 off the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab. It features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, a 2.0-GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (512GB): was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Amazon Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (512GB): was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Amazon

This seemingly early Black Friday iPad deal from Amazon takes $150 off the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and 512GB of storage. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Grab it now for its lowest price yet.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon Apple iPad Pro 12.9: was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Walmart has it for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $599 now $429 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $599 now $429 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is one of the best tablets to buy. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we gave it rating of 4/5 stars for its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is $49 off on Amazon. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Galaxy Tab A in this Black Friday deal from Best Buy. It features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 touchscreen and a 2.0GHz processor that makes resource-intensive applications run smoothly. With up to 13 hours of battery life, it's the perfect portable device for work and play. Grab it now for an old time low price. Walmart mirrors this deal.

Monitors

Dell and Alienware Monitors: up to 45% off @ Dell Dell and Alienware Monitors: up to 45% off @ Dell

Dell's Black Friday sale slashes up to 45% off Dell and Alienware monitors. Save big on productivity and gaming monitors, and curved gaming monitors. The biggest discount of the sale knock $1,550 off the Alienware AW5520QF 55-inch OLED Gaming Monitor.

Dell 27-inch 75Hz Monitor: was $309 now $179 @ Dell Dell 27-inch 75Hz Monitor: was $309 now $179 @ Dell

Save $130 on the 24-inch Dell Monitor S2421HN. It has the same specs and stylish looks as the 27-inch Dell S2721HN Monitor — just a smaller screen.

27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $263 now $219 @ Amazon Dell S2721HGF 27-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $263 now $219 @ Amazon

Now $43 off Amazon's former price, the Dell S2721HFG Curved Gaming Monitor is at its lowest price yet. This 27-inch 1080p display has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time which translates to buttery smooth, lag-free gaming. And with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync premium, you can say goodbye to screen tearing and stuttering. This is one of the best gaming monitors to buy.

Acer Predator X25 Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy Acer Predator X25 Gaming Monitor: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

This monitor deal takes $150 off the Acer Predator X25 bmiiprzx. Now at its lowest price ever, this 24.5-inch IPS panel has a near bezel-less ZeroFrame design and a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Perfect for eSports, the Predator X25 boasts a blazing-fast 360Hz refresh rate, up to 0.3ms response, and Nvidia G-Sync technology.

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $469 now $399 @ Amazon Acer Predator XB271HU: was $469 now $399 @ Amazon

At $70 off, the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor is at its lowest price yet. This is a great 27-inch monitor for anyone who wants to get into higher resolution gaming. With a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time, this beautiful beast should prove to be crisp and colorful.

Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor: was $429 now $324 @ Amazon Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor: was $429 now $324 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking $105 off the Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio and (3,440 x 1,440) display for razor-sharp images and immersive viewing. Picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture lets you view sources side by size or resize sources up to 25%, respectively. Quantities are low, so act fast to optimize your productivity and entertainment for less.

LG UltraGear 32" 165Hz Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart LG UltraGear 32" 165Hz Gaming Monitor: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

This early Black Friday deal from Walmart takes $100 off the LG UltraGear 32-inch Gaming Monitor (32GN550-B) is an incredible value. This 32-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution display features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. It supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium to ensure buttery-smooth, lag-free gameplay.

HP Black Friday Sale: up to $100 off monitors @ HP HP Black Friday Sale: up to $100 off monitors @ HP

HP's Black Friday sale takes $100 off select monitors at HP this week. The PC maker's sitewide sale offers solid discounts its best monitors. Whether you're looking for a monitor for your laptop, a gaming monitor or a dual monitor bundle, HP has a deal for you.



HP U27 27-inch 4K Wireless Monitor Bundle: was $999 now $835 @ HP HP U27 27-inch 4K Wireless Monitor Bundle: was $999 now $835 @ HP

Go cord-free and save $164 on this HP U27 27-inch wireless monitor bundle. Reduced latency, lets you breeze through tasks and stream picture perfect content. Now you can enjoy the freedom to connect to your PC wirelessly, or wired. And with 4K resolution and built-in down firing speakers, you'll enjoy an audio-visual experience unlike ever before.

TVs

LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K Smart TV: was $1,199 now $749 @ Best Buy LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K Smart TV: was $1,199 now $749 @ Best Buy

This pre- Black Friday deal from Best Buy knocks $450 off the LG NanoCell 70 series smart TV. It provides an immersive viewing experience which lets you enjoy movies and TV shows in stunning rich detail, clarity and color. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you can search and play content hands-free.

TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED Roku TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED Roku TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

This TCL TV Black Friday deal at Amazon takes $100 off the TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV. One of the best 4K TVs to buy, it features mini-LED technology for better contrast, brightness, and uniformity. QLED quantum-dot technology further improves picture quality with better brightness and wider color volume.

TCL 4 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon TCL 4 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon

Save $220 on the 65-inch inch TCL 4 Series 4K Roku TV at Amazon. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with enhanced clarity and detail for an immersive viewing experience. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. Moreover, Roku TV provides easy access to your favorite streaming channels, cable box, Blu-ray player, and gaming console.

TCL 6 series 65-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy TCL 6 series 65-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

This TCL TV Cyber Monday deal knocks $300 off the 2021 model TCL 6 series 65-inch 4K TV. Mini-LED technology enhances contrast, brightness, and uniformity. Meanwhile, quantum-dot technology enhances performance further with better brightness and wider color volume. The result? Exceptionally vivid, lifelike picture performance in any setting.

QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy Samsung 55-inch QN85A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

This excellent Best Buy Black Friday deal knocks $400 off the 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV monitor. It features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. What's more, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

Sony 65-inch X90J 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy Sony 65-inch X90J 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This standout Black Friday TV deal slashes $300 off the Sony 65-inch Bravia X90J 4K Smart TV. This big screen TV monitor features a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and XR Triluminos Pro color. It has Google TV built-in which lets you browse thousands of TV shows and movies from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount TV, Peacock and more. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control of your TV.





Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: was $329 now $279 @ Best Buy

This Bose Cyber Monday deal knocks $50 off the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 for the first time. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the excellent Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls. You don't have to wait for Black Friday to snag them for their lowest price yet.

New AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon New AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

Apple's new ArPods Pro are already $89 off at Amazon, The AirPods Pro 2nd generation brings active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $50 under retail. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon

Currently $70 off on Amazon, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $241 @ Amazon Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $241 @ Amazon

One of the best Beats Black Friday deals knocks $108 off the Beats Studio 3. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones are at their lowest price of the year. Built with the active user in mind, they're sweat-resistant and feature an ear-hook design and a stable fit. What's more, physical buttons offer reliable control of music and calls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $79 @ Walmart Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $79 @ Walmart

The Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds are $70 off right now. They feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

At $70 off, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are at their lowest price yet. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. The Galaxy Buds Live work with Android and iOS devices as well as Windows laptops via Windows 10 PC's Swift Pair. This is one of the best Black Friday deals you can get.

JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon JBL Live 300 Wireless Headphones: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon

This fantastic Black Friday headphones deal takes $70 off the JBL Live 300 true wireless earbuds — that's over 70% off. Boasting sleek and sturdy construction, intuitive controls, lively mids, and even a companion app with sound customization, this is a stellar deal.

JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy JBL Live 660NC: was $199 now $99 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's Black Friday deals event takes $100 off JBL Live 660NC noise cancelling headphones. With JBL signature sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 50-hour battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are among the industry's best wireless headphones.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Beats Studio Buds are at their lowest price yet. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

Bose's QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset is currently $50 off in this Black Friday deal. While it isn't a particularly steep sale, it could be enough for those looking for a discount on something of this quality. It's the first headset from Bose that can handle both gaming and wireless use, bolstered by world class noise-cancelling and comfortable earcups.

Phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can trade in their phone to take a significant chunk off the cost of an Unlimited plan. After the $30 activation fee, you could be getting this plan for $6.67 a month on a 36-month plan.

Google Pixel 5a 5G: was $449 now $399 @ Google Store Google Pixel 5a 5G: was $449 now $399 @ Google Store

Now $50 off, the Google Pixel 5a is a versatile smartphone with 9+ hours of battery life, a gorgeous OLED touch screen, an excellent cameras. On top of it all, it's packaged in a beautiful ergonomic design.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Unlocked) w/ free Chromebook 4: was $1,199 now $824 @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (Unlocked) w/ free Chromebook 4: was $1,199 now $824 @ Samsung

Save up to $375 off the unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for Black Friday. Even better, Samsung is tossing in a free Chromebook 4 laptop with your purchase. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G has a 6.9-inch 3088 x 1440-pixel Super AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses a versatile triple camera array like the Note 20, but swaps in a massive 108MP wide-angle lens and laser autofocus while dropping the telephoto to 12MP. This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (Unlocked) w/ free Galaxy Buds2: was $1,049 now $949 @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G (Unlocked) w/ free Galaxy Buds2: was $1,049 now $949 @ Samsung

Samsung Black Friday sale takes $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with trade-in. It features a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) main screen at 120Hz and a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) cover screen. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU coupled, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is one of the best Black Friday deals you can get.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Get up to $900 in instant trade-in credits when you buy the Editor's Choice, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked from Samsung. We rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its unique, useful design, vivid display, stellar camera array, and IPX8 water resistance. Specs-wise, it packs a 6.2-inch (2,268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED cover display and 7.6-inch (2,208 x 1,768) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED internal screen. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. For your storage needs, there's 256GB of storage onboard.



iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max: up to $900 off with a trade-in @ T-Mobile iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max: up to $900 off with a trade-in @ T-Mobile

With a huge discount available on both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, to both new and existing T-Mobile customers, this is an awesome time to pick up one of Apple’s latest pro phones — sporting ProMotion displays and an incredible camera system.

Gaming

Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,529 now $1,175 @ Dell Alienware m15 R6 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,529 now $1,175 @ Dell

Save $354 on the latest Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop during Dell's semi-annual sale. This m15's specs sheet includes a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 3ms response time, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy lifting for graphics.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed: was $60 now $35 Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed: was $60 now $35

The Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed is the more affordable version of the Razer Basilisk V3, but both still offer a speedy performance and a comfortable design.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $60 now $19 @ Amazon Assassin's Creed Valhalla for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $60 now $19 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. We rate this games 3.5/5 star for its solid gear system, fun combat mechanics and gorgeous world design.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $60 now $26 @ Amazon Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $60 now $26 @ Amazon

Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy is $34 off on PS4. If you're on PS5, you can insert the PS4 disc into the console and download the digital PS5 version of the game for free from the PlayStation Store. While the PS5 version isn't currenly in stock, this is a good work around to get access to the current-gen version.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon

Pick up Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for a knockout arcade experience. In our Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions review, we gave it a high rating of 4/5 stars for its memorable characters, great fighting mechanics and intuitive game play. Fight as legends like Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa or any of 18 other memorable characters from the Creed and Rocky franchise. The game features easy to use controls, robust boxing mechanics and 13 new and original boxing arenas. Team up with friends and family or face off in head-to-head matches with local player mode. You can also get it from Best Buy for the same Black Friday deal price.

UFC 4 for PS4|PS5: was $59 now $14 @ Walmart UFC 4 for PS4|PS5: was $59 now $14 @ Walmart

This Black Friday Xbox deal takes $45 off UFC for PS4|PS5. In UFC 4, the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality. Step into the octagon with the world's best mixed martial artists like Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya. Own it now for its lowest price yet. Walmart also offers the Xbox version for the same price.

Far Cry 6 for Xbox Series X| Xbox One: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon Far Cry 6 for Xbox Series X| Xbox One: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

This Xbox Black Friday deal takes $25 off Far Cry 6 at Amazon. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179 now $139 @ Microsoft Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179 now $139 @ Microsoft

For a limited time, save $40 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset: was $149 now $142 @ Amazon HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset: was $149 now $142 @ Amazon

Amazon offers a discount of $20 on the excellent HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset. When you're gaming on a budget, every dollar counts and a deal is a deal. In our HyperX Cloud II Wireless review, we praise its superb comfort, sturdy design and audio with effective surround sound. We were so impressed that we gave the HyperX Cloud II Wireless an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. It works with PC and PS4|PS5 consoles. This deal ends on Nov 26.

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack Bundle: was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy HyperX Streamer Starter Pack Bundle: was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy

One of the best HyperX Black Friday deals at Best Buy knocks $40 off the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack. Designed with comfort in mind, the Hyper X Cloud Core gaming headset has cushy memory foam and soft, premium leatherette ear pads. The HyperX Solocast USB condenser mic included in this deal features a convenient tap-to-mute sensor and a stand that swivels for a personalized setup. This deal ends on Dec 5.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Save $20 on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin right now. This latest installment of the wildly popular game series has an immersive storyline, charming characters and challenging quests. For RPG and Monster Hunter fans alike, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a must-buy adventure game.

Nintendo Switch Games: select titles for $17 @ Walmart Nintendo Switch Games: select titles for $17 @ Walmart

Walmart has a variety of Nintendo Switch Games on sale for just $17. Choose from Sonic Mania, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, LEGO: The Incredibles, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection, and more.

Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U: was $59 now $39 @ GameStop Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U: was $59 now $39 @ GameStop

Currently $20 off at GameStop, Super Mario Bros U Deluxe has never been cheaper. It's available in both physical and digital format, of course the Join Mario, Luigi, and their gang of pals for single-player or multiplayer fun with Super Mario Deluxe U. With its easy-to-use controls and new playable characters, this game is suitable for beginner and veteran players alike.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Super Mario Maker 2 lets you unleash your creativity by building your own side-scrolling courses from the ground up. In addition to 100+ colorful levels to explore in single-player Story mode, there are tons of customization tools for fidgety minds to play with.

Nintendo Switch Bundle w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy Nintendo Switch Bundle w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

You can get the $299 Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle from Best Buy. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60) and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8).

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: $349 @ Nintendo Nintendo Switch OLED Model: $349 @ Nintendo

Finding the Switch OLED in stock is a deal in itself these days. However, you can check for Switch OLED restocks on Nintendo's official website. Use the "Find a retailer" button to check stock status at stores near you. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 features 40mm speakers and a high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic to deliver high-quality game sound and crystal-clear chat. It works with Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS4 Pro.