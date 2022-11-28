Best Cyber Monday Beats headphones deals 2022

The best Cyber Monday Beats headphones deals are up for grabs today. In fact, we're seeing the lowest prices of the year on Beats-branded wireless headphones. Right now, you can get the Beats Fit Pro for just $159 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $40 off their normal price of $199 and the lowest price we've ever seen for these earbuds.

If you're looking for the best Cyber Monday headphone deals, this one's a winner!

Beats Fit Pro wireless headphones are perfect for working out and day-to-day use. They feature Apple's H1 chip, noise-cancellation and work with iOS and Android devices. And thanks to Siri, Bixby, and Google Assistant support, you can summon your favorite voice assistant hands-free.

So if you want to treat yourself or someone else to some new earbuds, don't miss today's epic discounts. Browse our favorite best Cyber Monday Beats headphone deals below.

Cyber Monday Beats headphone deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian: $199 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian wirelss earbuds. These special edition headphones feature neutral colorways that match Kim Kardashian's signature nude makeup palette. They feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, built-in microphones and pair instantly with Apple devices.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: $199 $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Beats Fit Pro. Listen to music, talk on the phone, use Siri, and more with your Beats Fit Pro. These noise cancelling earbuds provide up to six hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Powered by the same Apple H1 chip found on AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro instantly pairs with Apple devices and supports Automatic Switching between devices. You can also share your music with another pair of Beats or AirPods wearable.

(opens in new tab) Beat Flex Wireless Earbuds: $69 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on Beat Flex wireless earbuds. Powered by the Apple W1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for an extended wireless range, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from these fitness-friendly headphones, and the built-in mic reduces wind noise for elevated voice clarity during mid-workout calls.

(opens in new tab) Beats Powerbeats Pro: $249 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Powerbeats Pro at Amazon. Not only are these earbuds IPX4 durable, they boast an estimated 9 hours of battery life and all the perks of using Apple H1 chip, including near-instant pairing with Apple devices.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3: $349 $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Looking for a decent pair of noise cancelling headphones for that WFH productivity playlist? Save $200 on the Beats Studio 3 - packing Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing, and up to 22 hours of playback on one charge. The soft over ear cushions comfortably seal your ears in to experience the deep soundstage.