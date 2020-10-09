Best Prime Day Xbox One deals

Gamers, mark your calendars! Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching with the best Xbox Prime Day deals in tow. Amazon's next annual Prime Day sale kicks on October 13 and we expect to see some of the best Xbox deals of the season.

We're talking cheap Xbox games and discounts on today's best gaming headsets from HyperX, Turtle Beach, Razer and more. Amazon quietly marked down the Xbox Wireless Controller (Red) to $49.88. Usually priced at $64.99, that's $15 off its normal price. It's one of the best pre-Prime Day Xbox deals we've spotted so far.

Best Buy, Target and Walmart announced sitewide sales that will run alongside Prime Day. These big-box retailers are likely to match or even beat Amazon's Prime Day discounts. Best Buy has already announced that it's holding a Black Friday sale during Prime Day to rain on Amazon's parade of deals.

Prime Day kicks off October 13 with tons of deals on the industry’s best tech. Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals hub for this year’s exclusive discounts. In the meantime, we're letting you know what Xbox One Prime Day deals to expect from Amazon and its competitors. We're also rounding up the best pre-Prime Day Xbox One deals you can get right now.

Prime Day Xbox One deals to expect

Although gamers usually look to Black Friday for Xbox discounts, this year is significantly different. For the first time, Prime Day is taking place just a month before the holiday shopping season starts. That means we're bound to see some Black Friday-like gaming deals since the holidays are not far off.

Besides Prime Day's timing, Microsoft's Xbox One X|S consoles are now extinct — replaced by the Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders for the next-gen Xbox consoles sold out everywhere ahead of their November release date. Retailers are now clearing their inventory to make way for the next batch of Xbox Series X|S units as well as the arrival of Series X game releases.

If you're among the lucky few who pre-ordered the Xbox One Series X and want to make use of its backward compatibility with Xbox One discs, get ready to save. We expect to see incredible deals on existing Xbox One physical games.

Best pre-Prime Day Xbox One deals

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Pre-order): was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Preorder it now from Amazon and save $10. Orders will ship to meet the game's November 10 release date.



Xbox One S consoles: from $249 @ Microsoft

Prime Day or not, deals on Xbox One consoles are hard to find nowadays. Luckily, the Microsoft Store offers a range of Xbox One bundles. These value packs save you money since they come with an extra controller or a free game.

Red Dead Redemption 2: was $59 now $38 @ Amazon

This pre-Prime Day Xbox deal takes $21 off Red Dead Redemption 2, the sequel to the wildly popular first-person game. Now $38, it's the second-lowest price we've seen for this game.

Far Cry 6 Preorder for Xbox One: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder Far Cry 6 for Xbox One. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.

Xbox One Wireless Controller (Red): was $64 now $49 @ Amazon

Expand your wireless range and enjoy hours of comfortable gameplay with the Xbox One Wireless Controller. It works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 features 40mm speakers and high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic to deliver high-quality game sound and crystal-clear chat. It works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS4 Pro.

HyperX Cloud Stinger: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

With its comfortable fit, good sound quality, and solid wireless performance, the HyperX Cloud Stinger is one of the best gaming headsets around. Buy it now at Amazon and save $20.

Logitech G920 Steering Wheel: was $399.99 now $199.99 @ Amazon

Whether you're playing a car racing or delivery truck game, a racing wheel controller is essential. For a limited time, you can score one for $150 off at Amazon.