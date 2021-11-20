Best Lenovo ThinkPad Black Friday deals: Cheap ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X13 laptops and more

The best Black Friday Lenovo ThinkPad deals shave thousands of dollars off the latest business-friendly laptops, which are packed with plenty of power for productivity.

Sporting stellar build quality, refined aesthetics and industry-leading keyboards with that classic pointing stick, ThinkPads are an awesome portable solution for business users or anyone else needing to get things done on the go.

Currently, there are over a dozen ThinkPads you can choose from and, thanks to some deep discounts, they are all seriously affordable.

If you’re looking for our recommendations, check out the Best ThinkPads in 2021 list, then head back here and find the deal that is right for you.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Black Friday deals

As you can see in our 5-star Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon review , we like this laptop a lot! Changes to the design and display come paired with impressive endurance to make for a great all-in-one productivity machine. Now, thanks to a truckload of doorbuster deals, practically all configurations of this laptop are heavily discounted.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): was $2,459 now $999 @ Lenovo with code BFFLASHDEALS1 ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): was $2,459 now $999 @ Lenovo with code BFFLASHDEALS1

Here is the cheapest way to grab a ThinkPad X1 Gen 9, which features a vivid 14-inch 1920 x 1200-pixel display up top, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and a super fast 256GB PCIe SSD for speedy work.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): was $3,049 now $1,676.95 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAYS ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): was $3,049 now $1,676.95 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAYS

The next step up doubles the RAM and storage for those who have a workload that’s intense on multitasking, while giving you extra room for high-capacity files.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): was $3,219 now $1,770.45 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAYS ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): was $3,219 now $1,770.45 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAYS

This Gen 8 version of the X1 Carbon brings a lot of power, thanks to the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): was $3,429 now $1,885.95 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAYS ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): was $3,429 now $1,885.95 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAYS

Or if you want a similar configuration to those shown above, but using the latest parts, the Gen 9 ThinkPad X1 Carbon with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 is the way to go.

ThinkPad X1 Nano Black Friday deals

For the ThinkPad approach to the MacBook Air, have a read of our ThinkPad X1 Nano review and you’ll see why this is a great ultrabook for those who need to get stuff done on the move.

ThinkPad X1 Nano (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): was $2,479 now $1,363.45 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAYS ThinkPad X1 Nano (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): was $2,479 now $1,363.45 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAYS

Starting up top, this slim, svelte X1 Nano packs a gorgeous 2K IPS display with Dolby Vision, which runs at its most fluid thanks to the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics on-board, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Black Friday deals

Do you need something a little more versatile than your traditional laptop? That’s where the convertible ThinkPad X1 Yoga comes in. The latest Gen 6 just released in July, but already we’re seeing steep savings on the range.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): was $2,639 now $1,099 @ Lenovo with code BFFLASHDEALS1 ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): was $2,639 now $1,099 @ Lenovo with code BFFLASHDEALS1

The 14-inch touchscreen IPS display with an FHD+ resolution is gorgeous and intuitive to use. Combine this with the power to get things done in the form of 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, and you’ve got an effective system.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): was $3,249 now $1,624.50 @ Lenovo with code BFFLASHDEALS1 ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): was $3,249 now $1,624.50 @ Lenovo with code BFFLASHDEALS1

Need more oomph from your Yoga? Double the RAM and storage with this configuration for better multitasking and the capacity for bigger files. This is great not just for the multi-app workload, but for creative work as well like Adobe Illustrator.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Black Friday deals

The 4.5-star rated ThinkPad X1 Extreme takes the Lenovo business laptop formula to the (yep, you guessed it) extreme. The ultra-durable design sports a carbon weave cover on the top, an ultra-slim chassis, a super right audio/visual experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and even the latest dedicated graphics.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4: was $3,879 now $2,133.45 @ Lenovo with code BFFLASHDEALS1 ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4: was $3,879 now $2,133.45 @ Lenovo with code BFFLASHDEALS1

The 16-inch IPS display with a 3840 x 2400-pixel resolution comes with HDR and an anti-glare coating for stunning pictures at every angle. Under the hood, you have an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD, alongside a dedicated GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. This is great for prosumer productivity and some gaming too.

ThinkPad X13 Black Friday deals

Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X13 review and you’ll see why this is an ideal ultraportable for those who need a small workhorse that gives you all of the best productivity parts of the X1 Carbon (including that great keyboard) without the big cost.

ThinkPad X13 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): was $2,009 now $799 @ Lenovo with code BFFLASHDEALS1 ThinkPad X13 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): was $2,009 now $799 @ Lenovo with code BFFLASHDEALS1

For under $800, you can pick up this decent configuration of the X13 — featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 256GB SSD.

ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): was $1,799 now $1,043.42 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAY1 ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): was $1,799 now $1,043.42 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAY1

Prefer AMD power to Intel? This model comes with the latest 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, along with the same RAM and SSD storage.

ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): was $2,259 now $1,310.22 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAY1 ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): was $2,259 now $1,310.22 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAY1

For under $300 more, you can beef up the processor to an AMD Ryzen 7 chip, and double the RAM and storage too for a beasty configuration.

ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): was $2,319 now $1,345.02 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAY1 ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): was $2,319 now $1,345.02 @ Lenovo with code THINKHOLIDAY1

And last but not least, this system sports 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, plus the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor for good measure.

ThinkPad Black Friday deals: Best of the rest

