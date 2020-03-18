Best headphone deals for March 2020

Music lovers looking for the best headphone deals, you've come to the right place. We're seeing some of the best headphone deals right on the best wireless headphones from Apple, Bose, Sony and more.
For example, you can get the Editor's Choice Bose 700 Headphone for $299 at Nordstrom. Traditionally, these wireless headphones retail for $399, so that's $100 off their regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth headphones.
This is one of the best Bose 700 headphone deals we've seen since the holidays.
Whether you're looking for a price break on the AirPods Pro buds or the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling 'phones, we've got you covered. Bookmark this page and check often for the best wireless headphone deals you can get.
- Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $299 @ Nordstrom
- Microsoft Surface Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Microsoft
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $235 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $247 @ Newegg
The best headphone deals right now
Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $299 @ Nordstrom
The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. They're currently on sale for $299, an all time low price for these wireless headphones. View Deal
Microsoft Surface Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Microsoft
Surface headphones packs a spacious soundstage, adjustable noise cancellation and a premium, cozy design. You can get them direct from Microsoft for $150 below list price. View Deal
Plantronics BackBeat GO 600 Wireless Headphones: was $99 now $24 @ Amazon
The BackBeat Go 600 wireless headphones deliver a rich and immersive, audio experience. It features 40mm drivers and delivers up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $247 @ Newegg
At $95 off, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are priced to move. They offer signature Sony sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and 30 hours of battery life. Rakuten also has them on sale for $245.
Bose QC 35 II Wireless: was $349 now $247 @ Amazon
We gave the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones the Editor's Choice award for its above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, the limited edition Rose Gold colorway is on sale for $219.View Deal
AKG N700NC Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $174 @ Amazon
The AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones offer unparalleled comfort and excellent sound. Amazon is currently taking 50% off these wireless headphones. View Deal
The best earbud deals
Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. This is the cheapest they've ever been. View Deal
Apple AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon
Amazon has the Apple AirPods (with standard charging case) on sale for $139. That's $20 off and one of the best headphones deals you'll find. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devicesView Deal
Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon
For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169. That's the second-best price we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. Walmart offers the same price.View Deal
Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon
These wireless earbuds are among the best AirPods alternatives you can get. They offer great sound, crystal clear call quality, 7 hours of battery life per charge, and best off all, they're also water resistant. For a limited time, they're $10 off at Amazon.View Deal
JBL Free X Wireless Earbuds: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart
The JBL Free X earbuds are nearly identical to the JBL Tune 120 model. These Bluetooth-enabled buds deliver up to 24 hours of battery life (case included). They're now $50 off at Walmart. Best Buy offers the same price. View Deal