Best headphone deals for March 2020

Music lovers looking for the best headphone deals, you've come to the right place. We're seeing some of the best headphone deals right on the best wireless headphones from Apple, Bose, Sony and more.

For example, you can get the Editor's Choice Bose 700 Headphone for $299 at Nordstrom. Traditionally, these wireless headphones retail for $399, so that's $100 off their regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth headphones.

This is one of the best Bose 700 headphone deals we've seen since the holidays.

Whether you're looking for a price break on the AirPods Pro buds or the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 noise cancelling 'phones, we've got you covered. Bookmark this page and check often for the best wireless headphone deals you can get.

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $299 @ Nordstrom

The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. They're currently on sale for $299, an all time low price for these wireless headphones.

Microsoft Surface Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Microsoft

Surface headphones packs a spacious soundstage, adjustable noise cancellation and a premium, cozy design. You can get them direct from Microsoft for $150 below list price.

Plantronics BackBeat GO 600 Wireless Headphones: was $99 now $24 @ Amazon

The BackBeat Go 600 wireless headphones deliver a rich and immersive, audio experience. It features 40mm drivers and delivers up to 18 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Bose QC 35 II Wireless: was $349 now $247 @ Amazon

We gave the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones the Editor's Choice award for its above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, the limited edition Rose Gold colorway is on sale for $219.

AKG N700NC Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $174 @ Amazon

The AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones offer unparalleled comfort and excellent sound. Amazon is currently taking 50% off these wireless headphones.

The best earbud deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. This is the cheapest they've ever been.

Apple AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple AirPods (with standard charging case) on sale for $139. That's $20 off and one of the best headphones deals you'll find. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices

Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

These wireless earbuds are among the best AirPods alternatives you can get. They offer great sound, crystal clear call quality, 7 hours of battery life per charge, and best off all, they're also water resistant. For a limited time, they're $10 off at Amazon.