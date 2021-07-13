Best back to school sales 2021: Student and teacher discounts

Summer back to school sales offer a great opportunity to pick up classroom essentials. For students and teachers, it's not too early to save on laptops, tablets, monitors and more.

For example, the Apple Education Store is slashing up to $200 off select MacBooks and up to $100 off iPads. This means students and educators can get the base model MacBook Air M1 $899or MacBook Pro M1 for $1,199 directly from the Apple Store. These are the lowest prices to date for these MacBooks and among this season's best laptop deals. Even better, you'll get a free pair of AirPods with your purchase of a MacBook or an iPad.

Both MacBooks are powered by Apple's M1 chips and earned our Editor's Choice award for groundbreaking performance and excellent battery life.

If you're looking for something on the cheaper end of the cost spectrum good news. Walmart's school savings offers various configuration Chromebooks from Acer, Lenovo, HP, and Samsung for under $200.

In one back-to-school deal, Walmart continues to offer the latest HP Chromebook 11 for just $179 ($40 off). The laptop's MediaTek MT8183 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM is all you need for creating docs, emails and web browsing.

These are just a sample of today's best back to school deals. From laptops to webcams, here are the best back-to-school sales you can shop right now.

Best back to school sales

Laptops

M1 Apple MacBook Air: was $999 now $899 @ Apple

The Apple Education Store is slashing $100 off, the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This deal includes a free pair of AirPods with your purchase which makes it one of the best MacBook deals you can get.

Apple MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Apple

Apple also takes $100 off the MacBook Pro with M1 chip. Besides a Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market. Apple is bundling this MacBook Pro with free AirPods.

HP Chromebook 11 (2021): was $219 now $179 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the HP Chromebook 11 at Walmart. Small, portable, and reliable the 2021 Chromebook 11 packs an 11.6-inch HD display, 2.0-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. This is all you need for basic tasks like creating docs, emails, web browsing and streaming content.

HP Laptop 15z: was $559 now $449 @ HP

At $110 off, the HP Laptop 15z is an incredible value. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon GPU and 128GB SSD. Its HP True Vision 720p camera with dual-mic array makes it great for video calling and conferencing.

Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: was $179 now $89 @ Amazon

The latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is $50 cheaper and at its lowest price ever. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB. The Fire 7 Kids Pro is on sale for $59 ($40 off).

Microsoft Surface Go 2: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $71 with this Microsoft Surface Go 2. This particular model packs a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 1.7-GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

Apple iPad Pro 11" (128GB): was $799 now $749 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro is currently $50 off at Amazon which drops it to its lowest price yet. The base model 2021 iPad Pro features an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 chip, and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $514 @ Amazon

One of the best tablet deals at Amazon takes $135 off the Galaxy Tab S7. This powerful Samsung tablet has has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. What's more, its battery lasts for 13+ hours on a full charge.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro: was $499 now $345 @ Lenovo via eBay

Now $155 off he Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is one of the most powerful Android tablets around. It has an 11.5-inch (2560 x 1600) 2K OLED display, Snapdragon 730G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Quad Dolby enhanced speakers, a dual mic array, and an 8MP front camera make it great for watching movies and video conferencing.

Monitors

Samsung 32-inch CR50 Curved Monitor: was $219 now $199 @ Amazon

The Samsung 32-inch, FHD Curved Multimedia Monitor is great for gaming and streaming TV shows and movies. It has a 1920 x 1080 resolution panel, 60Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. It's one of the least-expensive 32-inch Samsung monitors we've ever seen.

Dell S2721HN 27-inch Monitor: was $260 now $150 @ Dell

This 27-inch display has a (1920 x 1080) pixel resolution, 4ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, two HDMI ports, and audio line-out port. Its chic and modern design is a complement to any workspace.

Lenovo 27" 1440p Monitor: was $299 now $244 @ Amazon

Now $55 off its normal price, this 1440p monitor from Lenovo is at its lowest price yet. The ultraslim Lenovo Q27q-10 is a brilliant blend of elegance and functionality. With dual speakers built-in speakers, you can immerse yourself in movies, games, and more. It's rare to find a QHD monitor under $200, so be sure to grab it while you still can.

LG UltraGear 32" Gaming Monitor: was $229 now $199 @ Costco

Now $30 cheaper than its former price, this LG UltraGear 32-inch Gaming Monitor (32GN50T-B.AUS) is an even better value. This 32-inch 1080p display has a 165Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and 1ms motion blur reduction. It's Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium. This deal ends July 25.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $197 @ Amazon

The excellent AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are $52 off right now at Amazon. With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around.

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

Walmart is currently slashing $39 on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. These Apple earbuds include a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. Walmart has them for the same price.

Webcams

Logitech C930e Webcam: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

If you need an external webcam for your laptop, at $60 off, the Logitech C930e is a budget-friendly choice. It supports up to 1080p video at 30fps and features a built-in stereo noise-cancelling microphone.

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam: was $100 now $82 @ Amazon

Currently on sale for a record-low price, the Razer Kiyo is one of the best streaming webcams for Twitch. It delivers superb image quality and features a great design with an innovative ring light. Walmart has it for the same price.

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam: was $82 now $75 @ Amazon

If you need an external webcam for your laptop, the Logitech C920 HD Pro is the one to buy. It delivers excellent 1080p/720p video quality and has a sturdy grip.

