Amazon Labor Day sale 2022: Top deals this weekend

Amazon's Labor Day sale features epic end of summer discounts in every category. If you're shopping on a tight budget, you'll want to see what Amazon's Labor Day sale has to offer.

In some instances, we're seeing the lowest prices to date across computers, electronics and gaming gear. We're talking steep discounts on laptops, tablets, wearables, PC monitors, TV monitors, and more. Whether you're ticking items off your back to school checklist or just due for a tech upgrade, now is the time to save.

One of the best Amazon Labor Day deals is the Asus TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop for $999 (opens in new tab). Usually, it retails for $1,299, so that's a whopping $300 in savings — its biggest discount yet. This is one of the best Labor Day deals out there.

Ideal for multitasking and gaming, this Asus TUF laptop packs a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.5-GHz Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3060 graphics and 512GB SSD. Its military-grade rugged exterior withstands the wear and tear of everyday use.

We reviewed the 11th Gen Intel-powered Asus TUF Dash and found its battery life and build quality impressive. Boasting the latest 12th Gen Intel processor, the laptop in this deal should be par with if not surpass its predecessor performance-wise.

Now $300 off, the Asus TUF Dash is an excellent value for the price.

And that's just one of the fantastic Amazon Labor Day deals going on right now. See more top deals from Amazon below.

Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 — Laptops

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,099 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. As an alternative, you can get Apple's previous-gen M1 MacBook Air for $949 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050 GPU: $839 $695 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $145 off, the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55-53E5) is one of the best gaming laptops around. This machins pacls a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, RTX 3050 GPU and speedy 256GB NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 15 w/ RTX 3050 GPU: $979 $699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $280 off, this 2022 model HP Victus 15 RTX 3050 gaming laptop is at its cheapest. This machine packs a 15-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14 Laptop: was $319 now $212 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $107 on the 2022 HP Chromebook 14a-na0210nr. Don't let the budget price fool you, this laptop is 4K ready and well-suited for school, work, and consuming content. It has a 14-inch (1966 x 768) display, stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O, and rated battery life of 14 hours. This Chrome OS-charged laptop features a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4120 quad-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600 and 64GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook CX1: $269 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $90 off the 2021 Asus Chromebook CX1 is one of the best budget laptops to buy. And now, it's more affordble than ever. The Chromebook in this deal features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, ‎2.4 GHz Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of microSD-expandable storage. It's a budget-friendly option if you want a big screen laptop for creating docs, web browsing and streaming movies.

Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 — Tablets

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8: $89 $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Fire HD 8 tablet at Amazon. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps and all-day battery life. Grab it now for its best price yet.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 in this Amazon Labor Day deal. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 $540 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Labor Day, save $159 on the Galaxy Tab S8. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage a high capacity 8,000mAH battery.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus w/ Keyboard: $1,029 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $430 off, the Surface Pro 7 Plus with Type Cover Bundle is a great value. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 4: $599 $469 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $130 on the 2020 4th generation 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air. The best tablet for most people, it's lightweight, slim, and speedy. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 iPad Air 5: $599 $559 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: $799 $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The iPad Pro is currently $50 off at Amazon. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks (opens in new tab), (opens in new tab) the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 — Headphones

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $174 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, save $75 on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. Walmart (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds: $199 $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $70 off, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are at their lowest price yet. These earbuds feature adjustable active noise cancellation, IP57 dust and water resistance, and up to 30 hours of battery life (with charging case).

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Earbuds: $199 $148 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $51 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They offer signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149 $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the Beats Studio Buds with powerful, balanced sound, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds A-Series Wireless Earbuds: $99 $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series at Amazon. They offer great audio and seamless Google Assistant integration for less than $70 They feature 12mm custom drivers for a deep, clear sound, multiple ear tip sizes for a snug fit, and beamforming mics for clear calls.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $429 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $120 off, the AirPods Max are among the best wireless headphones to buy. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $279 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the excellent Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls.

(opens in new tab) House of Marley Champion: True Wireless Earbuds: $79 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Amazon Labor Day deal takes $20 off these House of Marley Champion Wireless Earbuds. Crafted from premium bamboo and natural fiber with regrind silicone, these earbuds are eco-conscious. Living up the name, Champion wireless go the distance with a rated battery life of up to 8-hours (up to 28 hours with the charging case). And what's more, they're IPX4 sweat-and water resistant which makes them ideal for workout. The earbuds provide a secure, comfortable fit with exceptional seal for noise isolating.

(opens in new tab) JBL Live 650BTNC: $199 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on JBL Live 650BTNC wireless headphones at Amazon. They have an over-ear design, 40mm drivers and JBL signature sound. With noise-cancelling tech, voice assistant support, and up to 20 hours of battery life, you can count on the JBL Live 650BTNC for convenient, distraction-free listening.

Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 — PC & TV Monitors

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix G32CQ4 Curved Gaming Monitor: $359 $259 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the MSI G32CQ4 Optix Curved Gaming Monitor. It has a 1500R curvature 32-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) panel for immersive, realistic viewing. And with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this monitor delivers nothing less than smooth, distortion-free gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 28" Gaming Monitor: $799 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Samsung Odyssey G7 at Amazon for Labor Day. It features a 28-inch 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution 4K panel with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR400 support. The monitor's ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio ensures an immersive, cinematic viewing experience. And with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility, expect nothing less, than smooth lag and stutter-free gameplay and streaming.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV: $599 $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 65-inch model Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV. It delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for an optimal cinematic experience. And with hands-free with Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to turn on the TV, browse and control content.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch Fire TV: $169 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Labor Day sale knocks $80 off the Insignia Smart Fire TV Edition. Its easy-to-use interface affords you convenient access to your favorite streaming apps. Plus, it ships with an Alexa-enabled voice remote so you can watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more hands-free.

Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 — Gaming

(opens in new tab) Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset: was $70 now $29 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Currently $41 off, the Logitech G335 Gaming Headset offers a whole lot of audio bang for your buck. The lightweight suspension headband and soft memory foam earpads will keep you comfy for hours, no matter your gaming console. The 40mm neodymium drivers also deliver crisp, clear, balanced sound, regardless of where your gaming adventures take you.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard: $49 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on the SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Keyboard. It has whisper quiet switches and water resistant to withstand spills. The keyboard's 10-zone RGB illumination reacts to games and Discord.

(opens in new tab) It Takes Two for PS4|PS5: $39 $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on It Takes Two for PS4 with free PS5 upgrade — the the essential co-op experience. One of the best PlayStation games (opens in new tab) out there, it earned a high rating of 4 out of 5-stars with us. In our It Takes Two review (opens in new tab), we loved its clever puzzles and charming art direction so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice award. Grab it now for an all-time low price.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless Gaming Headet: $79 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $20 off, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core wireless gaming headset has never been cheaper. It features a lightweight design with soft, breathable ear cushions and an adjustable steel slider headband for a comfy, custom fit. With 40mm drivers, enhanced bass, and a noise-canceling mic, the Cloud Stinger Core lets you immerse yourself in gameplay and enjoy crystal clear in-game chat. It works with PS4|PS5 and PC and provides up to 17 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Amazon Labor Day sale 2022 — Mesh Wi-Fi Systems

(opens in new tab) eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi System (3 Pack): $299 $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $60 off, this eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smartphone hub has never been cheaper. Over the previous-gen eero system, eero 6+ supports additional wifi bandwidth on the 160 MHz radio channel. It provides Wi-Fi coverage for up to 4,500 square feet and supports 75+ connected devices with speeds up to a gigabit. With eero 6+, the whole family to work, stream, and video chat—all at once.

(opens in new tab) TP-Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi System: $149 $109 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $40 during Amazon's Labor Day sale, the TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi system is at its lowest price yet. Three Deco S4 units work together to create a single network that provides coverage up to 5,500 square feet. This helps keep your devices connected even as you move throughout your home.