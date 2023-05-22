11+ best Amazon Gaming Week deals

Gaming is an expensive hobby and luckily Amazon Gaming Week is here with epic money-saving deals. Now is a great time to score weeklong discounts on select gaming laptops, monitors, headsets and more.

For Amazon Gaming Week, the excellent Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is down to $1,549 . It usually costs $2,049, so that's $500 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this Asus laptop. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen this year so far. This laptop is configured with a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display and 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM with a 1TB SSD. Rounding out its high-performance specs is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

In our Asus ROG Strix Scar review , we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its class-leading performance, crisp, immersive display and excellent keyboard. For a gaming laptop, its battery life was impressive, lasting over 6 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

In real world tests, the Asus ROG Strix Scar It effortlessly breezed through 4K video editing without a hiccup. Even with 55 Google Chrome tabs, some playing YouTube videos and one streaming on Display Plus, the ROG Strix Scar kept chugging along.

At $500 off, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is at its best price yet. It's a worthy investment if you want a laptop that handles intensive graphics applications.

See more of our favorite Amazon Gaming Week deals below.

Amazon Gaming Week deals

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,049 $1,549 @ Amazon

Save $500 on the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15. This machine packs 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Rounding out its specs is an ample and speedy 1TB SSD.

MSI Katana 15 RTX 4070: $1,599 $1,499 @Amazon

Save $100 on the 2023 13th Gen Intel-powered MSI Katana 15. This high-performance laptop is built for gaming and content creation. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. For heavy graphics lifting, it's outfitted with Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,999 $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $1,200 on the Razer Blade 15. If you're looking for a high performance gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced fits the bill. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 3.8-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 1TB SSD. And with its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for your battlestation. It works with 150+ Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and others.

Asus ROG Flow Z13: $1,299 $999 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop tablet. It features a 13.4-inch (1920x1200) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. Plus it ships with a free bundle detachable RGB keyboard.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel: $299 $229 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel. It features floor Pedals, real force feedback, stainless steel paddle shifters, and a leather steering wheel Cover. It works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Mac. Amazon also offers the Logitech G29 for PC, Mac, PS5 and PS4 for $229 ($170 off).

Acer 31.5"1440p Curved Gaming Monitor: $299 $209 @ Amazon

Save $90 on this stunning 31.5-inch Acer 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor. I own this monitor and love its large curved display for ehanced gaming, productivity and content streaming. It features a (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, with 1ms response and and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Dell 34-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) 144Hz panel and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition

Astro Gaming A50 Headset: $299 $278 @Amazon

Save 21 on the Astro A50 Gaming Headset with Base Station. It featuers Astro Audio V2 technology for clear and immersive audio for dialogue, music and in-game sound. Meanwhile, Dolby Audio delivers a cinematic, high-resolution gaming audio experience. It works with PC, Xbox Series X|S.

WWE 2K23 Steam PC: $59 $44 @ Amazon

Save $15 on WWE 2K23 for PC. The latest installment to the popular 2K franchise brings tons of advancements and expanded game modes to the franchise. WWE Superstar John Cena poses in three different signature poses on the cover of each game edition in celebration of 20 years in the business.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 2TB: $289 $169 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the PS5 compatible 2TB Samsung 990 Pro M.2 SSD. This is a worthy investment if you want to add lightning fast storage space your gaming PC or console. Its read/write speeds are 40%/55% faster than the Samsung 980 Pro at up to 7,450/6900 MB/s.