For gamers on a budget, Dell's gaming laptop deals this week are worth a look. The PC maker's spring savings event offers discounts of up to $700 off select Dell G-Series and Alienware laptop configurations.

Currently, Dell offers the Intel Ultra 9-charged Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,999 ($700 off). I track gaming laptop deals daily and this is the lowest price I've seen this Alienware laptop sell for.

Shop: Dell's spring sale

The Alienware x16 R2 earned our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award for good reason. It packs powerful overall and graphics performance, great thermals, and 6-hour+ battery life into a remarkably svelte design.

In our Alienware x16 R2 review, we said, " The Alienware x16 R2 champions your copious cash with powerful performance, an excellent mechanical keyboard, and a relatively long battery life."

Now just under $2,000, the Alienware x16 R2 may be worth the splurge if you want to seriously level up your gaming experience.

Looking for a cheap gaming laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price? Here's a deal that fits the bill.

For a limited time, you can get the RTX 4050 Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for just $849 ($150 off). Our laptop experts didn't test it, however, our sister site Tom's Hardware rates it 4 out of 5 stars.

They approve of Dell's budget-friendly gamer-centric notebook for its great gaming performance and bright display.

That's just a sample of the best deals from Dell's spring sale. Keep scrolling to see the top 5 Dell and Alienware gaming laptop deals this week.

Editor's Choice Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4070: was $2,699 now $1,999 at Dell One of the top gaming laptop deals this week knocks $700 off the Editor's Choice Alienware x16 with RTX 4070 GPU. In our Alienware X16 R2 review, we said, " The Alienware x16 R2 champions your copious cash with powerful performance, an excellent mechanical keyboard, and a relatively long battery life." Key specs: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, FHD RGB + IR camera with microphone, Windows 11 Home

Dell G15 RTX 4050: was $999 now $849 at Dell Save $150 on the Dell G15 in among this week's gaming laptop deals at Dell. The G series is known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell G16 RTX 4050: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell Now $200 off, the Dell G16 with RTX 4050 graphics is one of the best gaming laptops around. In our Dell G16 review, we called it "a master-class example of what a gaming laptop can do at a low cost, from its incredible performance to its gorgeous display." Key specs: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4020 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060: was $2,395 now $2,095 at Dell One of the best gaming laptop deals this week takes $300 off the Alienware m16 R2 with RTX 4060 graphics, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD. In our Alienware m16 R2 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its phenomenal gaming power and high productivity performance. Though our expert thought the laptop's display and speakers could be better, it's one powerful beast of a machine. Key specs: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Pro