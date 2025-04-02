Top 5 Dell and Alienware gaming laptop deals this week

Shop spring savings on Dell and Alienware gaming laptop deals this week.

Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop against white blue and purple gradient background.
Save big with Dell and Alienware gaming laptop deals this week. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Dell)

For gamers on a budget, Dell's gaming laptop deals this week are worth a look. The PC maker's spring savings event offers discounts of up to $700 off select Dell G-Series and Alienware laptop configurations.

Currently, Dell offers the Intel Ultra 9-charged Alienware x16 R2 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,999 ($700 off). I track gaming laptop deals daily and this is the lowest price I've seen this Alienware laptop sell for.

The Alienware x16 R2 earned our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award for good reason. It packs powerful overall and graphics performance, great thermals, and 6-hour+ battery life into a remarkably svelte design.

In our Alienware x16 R2 review, we said, " The Alienware x16 R2 champions your copious cash with powerful performance, an excellent mechanical keyboard, and a relatively long battery life."

Now just under $2,000, the Alienware x16 R2 may be worth the splurge if you want to seriously level up your gaming experience.

Looking for a cheap gaming laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price? Here's a deal that fits the bill.

For a limited time, you can get the RTX 4050 Dell G15 Gaming Laptop for just $849 ($150 off). Our laptop experts didn't test it, however, our sister site Tom's Hardware rates it 4 out of 5 stars.

They approve of Dell's budget-friendly gamer-centric notebook for its great gaming performance and bright display.

That's just a sample of the best deals from Dell's spring sale. Keep scrolling to see the top 5 Dell and Alienware gaming laptop deals this week.

Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4070
Editor's Choice
Alienware x16 R2 RTX 4070: was $2,699 now $1,999 at Dell

One of the top gaming laptop deals this week knocks $700 off the Editor's Choice Alienware x16 with RTX 4070 GPU. In our Alienware X16 R2 review, we said, " The Alienware x16 R2 champions your copious cash with powerful performance, an excellent mechanical keyboard, and a relatively long battery life."

Key specs: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-SYNC + Advanced Optimus, Intel Core Ultra 9 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, FHD RGB + IR camera with microphone, Windows 11 Home

Dell G15 RTX 4050
Dell G15 RTX 4050: was $999 now $849 at Dell

Save $150 on the Dell G15 in among this week's gaming laptop deals at Dell. The G series is known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential.

Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i5-13450HX 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Gaming Laptops
Dell G16 RTX 4050: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell

Now $200 off, the Dell G16 with RTX 4050 graphics is one of the best gaming laptops around. In our Dell G16 review, we called it "a master-class example of what a gaming laptop can do at a low cost, from its incredible performance to its gorgeous display."

Key specs: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4020 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060
Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4060: was $2,395 now $2,095 at Dell

One of the best gaming laptop deals this week takes $300 off the Alienware m16 R2 with RTX 4060 graphics, 64GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD. In our Alienware m16 R2 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its phenomenal gaming power and high productivity performance. Though our expert thought the laptop's display and speakers could be better, it's one powerful beast of a machine.

Key specs: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 2TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Pro

Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070
Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070: was $2,299 now $1,899 at Dell

Save $400 on the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 graphics. Although we didn't get our hands on this exact laptop, in our Alienware m16 R2 review, we praise its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance. We expect the RTX 40 series m18 R2 to be on par with its 16-inch sibling.

Key specs: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-14900HX 20-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit (per-key) M-series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

