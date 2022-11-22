Amazon Black Friday deals 2022: Best early deals

Today's Amazon Black Friday deals gives holiday shoppers early access to this season's best discounts. So if you're the type who likes to shop early, you'll want to take advantage of Amazon's Black Friday deals.

Black Friday deals at Amazon start now with mega-savings on must-have holiday tech. Although we expect to see more aggressive Black Friday deals on the actual day, tons of products are at rock-bottom prices right now.

No different from every other retailer this year, Amazon's early Black Friday deals offer the lowest prices of the season. In fact, we're currently seeing the best end-of-year discounts on select laptops, tablets, headphones monitors and more.

Additionally, Amazon is already offering an extended return window on purchases made between now through Jan. 31, 2023. That said, shop early Black Friday with confidence and get a head start on your holiday wish list.

Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25 this year and that day is rapidly approaching. See our Black Friday deals roundup for the best holiday discounts on mobile tech and home theater.

Here are the best early Amazon Black Friday deals that are already live.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals right now

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,49 9 $1,399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 512GB model M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID are also on board.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the 2020 MacBook Air M1. Although we don't recommend products more than two years old, it's still one of the best laptops around. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $649 $529 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $129 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i. Its gorgeous display and Dolby Audio makes movies and shows come to life. The laptop's webcam privacy shutter prevents prying eyes from spying. This machine packs a 15.36inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz 12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 5 14: $799 $633 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $166 on the 2022 Lenovo Flex 5. It has a 360-hinge design lets you transform from laptop to tablet to viewing mode. It's configured with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 Slim: $529 $426 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $103 on the slim and lightweight Acer Aspire 5 — its biggest markdown yet. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5550U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 266GB SSD. It's a great value Windows 11 laptop — especially at this price!

Tablets

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the 10.2-inch Apple iPad. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the 2021 iPad mini with this rare Apple deal. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the iPad Air 5 — its lowest price ever. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 $544 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $155 on the Galaxy Tab S8.Samsung's latest flagship tablet has an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAH battery.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the Fire HD 10 — one of the best budget tablets around. It has a 10.1-inch 1080p display and rate 12 hour battery life which makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming. It runs on a powerful octa-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM for snappy navigation and app launching.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the second-generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life than its predecessor.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: 159 $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on Apple's 2nd generation AirPods this Black Friday. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Bose Sport Earbuds: $179 $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Bose Sport Earbuds and bring big Bose lifelike sound to your workouts. Bose Sport Earbuds are secure and comfortable with 3 sizes of tips, weather and sweat-resistant, come packed with a beamforming microphone for voice clarity on calls and a battery that lasts up to 5 hours per charge.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Google Pixel Buds Pro are the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. They feature 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip for stellar audio performance — free of background noise. IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, the Pixel Buds Pro are great for workouts.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now under $100, the Beats Studio Buds are at their lowest price yet. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $199 $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Pro with this Amazon Black Friday deal. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus (opens in new tab). They feature active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance and touch controls. Boasting a comfortable design and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro among the industry's best headphones.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: $299 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At 50% off, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 wireless earbuds have never been cheaper. Bringing that signature Sennheiser sound to a tiny pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 2 buds sport 7mm dynamic drivers, customizable EQ, and active noise-cancellation, all in a sophisticated design.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Smartwatches

(opens in new tab) New Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet. Save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $739 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular outdoor watch this Black Friday. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): $429 $309 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 Apple Watch Series 7 is modestly discounted by $20 on Amazon. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 45 mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Halo View: $79 $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $45 on the Amazon Halo View firness tracker. Whether you're working out or going about your day, Halo can help you better understand, measure and improve your movement health over time.

Monitors

(opens in new tab) HP M24FW 24-inch Monitor: $209 $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on this 24-inch HP monitor, model M24FW) It has a 1080p resolution panel with 178 degree ultra-wide viewing angles. AMD FreeSync technology eliminates distortion for smooth streaming and gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB271HU: $469 $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $190 on the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor. This is a great 27-inch monitor for anyone who wants to get into higher resolution gaming. With a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time, this beautiful beast should prove to be crisp and colorful.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G32A 32-inch Gaming Monitor: $329 $233 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $96 off, the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor is cheaper than ever. It has a 32-inch 1920 x 1080 panel, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time. Meanwhile AMD FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, fast-action gameplay. Snag it now for its best price yet.

(opens in new tab) Dell 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $499 $379 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitors. This massive 3440 x 1440 panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition. The lowest price ever for this monitor, it's one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $3,49 9 $2,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $700 on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first 55-inch, 4K curved gaming screen has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. It packs a host of features like can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode. Own it for its lowest price yet. Samsung (opens in new tab) offers this same Black Friday deals.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Monitor: $1,399 $1,064 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $335 on the Samsung Odyssey G9 for a gaming and streaming experience like no other. It packs a 49-inch 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time.

TVs

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65-inch Q80B Series 4K QLED TV: $1,397 $997 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 on the Samsung 65-inch Q80B Series 4K QLED TV, it's biggest discount yet! Pictures are automatically converted to stunning 4K thanks to the TV's Quantum Processor. And with Direct Full Array on this 4K QLED TV enhances details and contrast. Watch your images come to life of this magnificent Samsung QLED TV for under $1,000. This Amazon Black Friday deal is one you don't want to miss.

(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV: $1,699 $1,196 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $503 on the latest LG 65-inch A2 Series OLED TV. It employs self-lit OLED pixels and an advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to deliver life-like picture quality with depth and rich colors. And withWith the seamless addition of GeForce Now, you can revisit the games you love, and find new favorites right on your TV.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 55-inch F30 4K Smart TV: $399 $219 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This TV deal takes $180 off the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV. Its 55-inch 2160p display gives you access to thousands of channels with Fire TV. Access your favorite TV and movie streaming apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV, YouTube and more.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV: $169 $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 53% on this 24-inch Insignia Smart Fire TV. This television monitor's easy-to-use interface affords you convenient access to your favorite streaming apps. Plus, it ships with an Alexa-enabled voice remote so you can watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more hands-free.