Best Apple AirPods deals right now from $99

Apple AirPods are the best wireless earbuds to buy and among the brand's best-selling wearables. If you're on the prowl for AirPods deals and discounts right now, you've come to the right source.

We're sharing the cheapest prices on AirPods Pro and standard AirPods wireless earbuds and high-end AirPods Max over-ear headphones. Whether you want to replace your worn out headphones or shop Valentine's Day gift ideas early, AirPods are an excellent choice.

Amazon continues to offer Apple's 3rd generation AirPods for $169. Normally, they cost $179, so that's $10 off their normal price. The cheapest AirPods you can get right now at Amazon are the 2nd generation AirPods for $99 ($60 off).

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation: was $179 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon takes a modest $10 off the 3rd generation AirPods this week. They feature Apple's H1 chip, spatial audio for 3D sound and are sweat and water resistant. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple's 3rd generation AirPods are among our top picks for best wireless earbuds. Over the AirPods 2, they feature a new durable design and an extra hour of battery life.

In our AirPods 3 review, we found them extremely comfortable and praise their great sound and excellent battery life. During testing, the AirPods 3 went the distance of 5 hours and 49 minutes which is on par with Apple's estimated 6 hours. Along with the MagSafe charging case, you can get up to about 30 hours of listening time.

We gave the AirPods 3 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. Although they lack active noise cancelling, the AirPods 3's contoured shape creates a tight enough seal in your ears for enjoying music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or MacBook. When you're using the buds outdoors, you won't have to worry about switching between ANC and transparency modes to hear your surroundings.

And thanks to AirPods 3's beamforming microphones and speech-sensing accelerometer, two way phone calls are nothing less than crystal clear. During real-world testing, our reviewer experienced loud, balanced, life-like audio over traditional and FaceTime calls. In a nutshell, the AirPods 3 are a huge leap from the AirPods 2, however, if you want to save some cash, the AirPods 2 is the more budget-friendly option.

These are just a couple of examples of the best AirPods deals and discounts happening right now. From the latest AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case to Apple's chic and stylish AirPods Max headphones, here are today's best AirPods deals.

Best AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $69 on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $60 under retail. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

Currently $100 off at Amazon, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.