Prime Day 2023 is approaching — but not fast enough if you need to buy a laptop sooner than later. If you plan to pick up laptop before then, we're here to help you find a great bargain on your next daily driver. We've tested and reviewed laptops from different brands and of all types of configurations so we're experts. We're sharing 9 early Prime Day deals on the best laptops we've reviewed to help you choose the right personal computer for your needs — and your budget.

For example, you can get Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for $979 at B&H. Formerly $1,099 ( $1,199 when it first released), that's $120 in savings. While it's not the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook, it's still a solid discount. It's just $30 shy of its all-time-low price which it landed on earlier this year.

If you prioritize power, portability and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is the best overall laptop to buy. It features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. It also features Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Looking for a price break on the latest 2023 MacBook Air? Pick up the new 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,199 ($100 off) at Amazon. Basically the 13-inch MacBook Air with a bigger form factor, it packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

If you're looking for a cheaper MacBook alternative, the Dell XPS 13 is now just $849 ($250 off) during Dell's Black Friday in July sale. Use coupon, "ARMMPPS" at checkout to drop its price to $832 ($266 off). An incredible value for the price, you're getting a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

That's just a portion of the best early Prime Day deals on the best laptops we've reviewed. Browse our hand-selected discounts below.

9 early Prime Day deals on laptops we reviewed

Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $979 @ B&H

Save $120 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air M2 — the best overall laptop to buy. It offers the perfect combination of power, portability and endurance. In our M2 MacBook Air review, we praise its elegant redesign, good performance and bright, colorful screen. Its battery endured 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive. We gave the MacBook Air M2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. The MacBook in this deal has a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. It features Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 Amazon

Save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.

Dell XPS 15 9530 RTX 4060: $2,349 $1,949 @ Dell

Save $400 on the new Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. In our recent Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design. This laptop on sale features a 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display,13th Gene Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. For file storage, it equips you with an ample and speedy 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ B&H

Save $200 on the Editor's Choice MacBook Pro M2 Pro in this epic laptop deal before Prime Day. By comparison, it's $100 cheaper than Amazon's current price. In our MacBook Pro M2 Pro review, its impressive performance, 14+ hour battery life and great port selection earned it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating. Apple's 2023 release pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" 2-in-1: $1,799 $1,349 @ Lenovo

Save $450 on the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop via coupon, "CTOSALE" at checkout. In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we loved its breataking 2.8K display, great productivity performance and fast SSD. Versatile, powerful, durable and secure, the Yoga 9i is more than adequate for work, school and everything else. It packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1800) 400-nit OLED touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Xe graphics and 1TB SSD.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $510 @ Best Buy

Save $218 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, our favorite convertible Chromebook. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) WUXGA touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. If you're looking for a flexible Windows or Mac alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid choice.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,299 $1,775 @ Lenovo

Save $1,453 on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKBFDEALS1" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 star for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. The ThinkPad X1 Gen 11 in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and speedy 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8 RTX 4060: $1,699 $1,449 @ Lenovo

Save $250 on the latest Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8. Although we didn't get a chance to test this latest, the previous-gen Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 earned our Editor's Choice award. We gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its stylish form factor, gorgeous display and strong performance. The next-gen Lenovo 5i Pro Gen 8 packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz matte 500-nit display for best-in-class viewing. Powering the machine is a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM. All of your important docs and game files are housed on the laptop's speedy 512 M.2 SSD.