Hurry! Every MacBook Air is on sale this week, save up to $450

Just about ever configuration MacBook Air is on sale this week at several retailers. On the heels of the new MacBook Air M3's release, previous-gen MacBook Air model are now massively discounted. For instance, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for just $849 at B&H. That's $250 off its normal price of $1,099 and its biggest discount yet. By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's current deal price for the same laptop. However, Best Buy makes up for it and offers the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $999 ($300 off).

Score even bigger savings with the fully-loaded 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $2,049 ($450 off) at B&H. Outfitted with 10-core graphics, 24GB RAM, and 2TB SSD, this powerful system is ideal for graphics intensive tasks.

If you're looking for the cheapest MacBook Air out there, Walmart is selling the MacBook Air M1 for a budget price just $699 ($300 off). Despite its age, it's an excellent value for the price and you don't often see a sub-$700 MacBook these days.

If you were hesitant about picking up a MacBook due to price, now is an opportune time to save. Shop this week's best MacBook Air deals from several retailers.

MacBook Air M3

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX22ZW1T%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new MacBook Air M3 is $100 off for a limited time. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/laptops/macbooks/macbook-air-13-inch-m3" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-starts. It's the Editor's Choice <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/best-laptops-1" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best overall laptop for outstanding battery life, powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go work with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1814977-REG/apple_mrxv3ll_a_13_6_macbook_air_m3.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">B&H $999 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-inch-laptop-apple-m3-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6565837.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $1,049 w/ membership

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M3 (512GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX21ZSBM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,499 $1,399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 512GB model MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/laptops/macbooks/macbook-air-13-inch-m3" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-starts. It's the Editor's Choice <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/best-laptops-1" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best overall laptop for outstanding battery life, powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go work with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core chip, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1814987-REG/apple_mxcr3ll_a_13_6_macbook_air_m3.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">B&H $1,399 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-inch-laptop-apple-m3-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-midnight%2F6565837.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $1,449 w/ membership

Apple 15.3" MacBook Air M3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CX251F4X%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $1,204 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $95 on the new 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Amazon. This marks a new all-time low price for Apple's latest 15-inch size MacOS-powered laptop. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-15-inch-laptop-apple-m3-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-latest-model-starlight%2F6565848.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,235 w/ membership

MacBook Air M2

13.6" MacBook Air M2: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1710305-REG/apple_mly33ll_a_13_6_macbook_air_m2.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,099 $849 @ B&H

Lowest price! Save $250 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B3BVWJ6Y%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $979 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-air-13-6-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6509650.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $899

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-256gb-ssd-midnight%2F6534606.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the base model 15-inch MacBook Air M2. We gave the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/MacBook-Air-15-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, macOS Price check: <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1770942-REG/apple_mqku3ll_a_15_macbook_air_starlight.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">B&H $999

15" Apple MacBook Air M2 (512GB): <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1770941-REG/apple_mqkx3ll_a_15_macbook_air_midnight.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,399 $1,149 @ B&H

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 512GB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2. We gave the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/MacBook-Air-15-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"">MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, macOS Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-silver%2F6534597.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $1,199

15" Apple MacBook Air M2 (1TB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-16gb-memory-1tb-ssd-latest-model-space-gray%2F6382777.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,899 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the 1TB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM. We gave the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/MacBook-Air-15-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, macOS

15" Apple MacBook Air M2 (2TB): <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1770977-REG/apple_mba15m2mn_11_15_macbook_air_midnight.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $2,499 $2,049 @ B&H

Save $450 on the 2TB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with 24GB of RAM. We gave the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/MacBook-Air-15-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"">MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 24GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, macOS

MacBook Air M1