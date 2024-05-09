Hurry! MacBook Air drops to $829 at Amazon — lowest price ever
Nab MacBook Air M2 for an all-time low price of $829
Surprise surprise! The MacBook Air M2 is down to its best price yet in what appears to be a sneaky Prime Day preview. Right now, you can get the MacBook Air M2 for just $829 at Amazon, but you'll have to act fast! Typically $1,099, that's $270 in savings and the lowest-ever price for the MacBook Air M2 to date.
Despite being dethroned by the MacBook Air M3, the MacBook Air M2 is still one of the best laptops around. We gave it our esteemed Editor's Choice Award co-sign for all the right reasons. In our MacBook Air M2 review, it garnered a 4 out of 5-star rating for its elegant redesign, good performance, and impressive 14-hour battery life.
If you're due for a laptop upgrade or want to treat Mom, Dad, or that Grad you know, the MacBook Air M2 is a wise choice. Especially at this ever-so-tempting deal price. As with all MacBook deals, quantities are going fast, so don't hesitate too long!
Today's best MacBook M2 deal
Apple 13" MacBook Air M2
Was: $1,099
Now: $829 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $270 on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Air M2 — the best overall laptop to buy.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
Release date: July 2022
Price check: B&H $949
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 outright. It beat the previous all-time low price of $849.
Reviews: In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and backed it with our Editor's Choice Award. In real-world tests, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance and bright, colorful screen. As for battery-life, it endured 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is pretty solid.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable, MacBook Pro alternative. This 13-inch M2 is adequate for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming. While the MacBook Air M2 can run select MacOS-optimized games smoothly with solid frame rates. You may encounter subpar performance with non-optimized titles.
