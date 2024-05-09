Hurry! MacBook Air drops to $829 at Amazon — lowest price ever

Surprise surprise! The MacBook Air M2 is down to its best price yet in what appears to be a sneaky Prime Day preview. Right now, you can get the MacBook Air M2 for just $829 at Amazon, but you'll have to act fast! Typically $1,099, that's $270 in savings and the lowest-ever price for the MacBook Air M2 to date.

Despite being dethroned by the MacBook Air M3, the MacBook Air M2 is still one of the best laptops around. We gave it our esteemed Editor's Choice Award co-sign for all the right reasons. In our MacBook Air M2 review, it garnered a 4 out of 5-star rating for its elegant redesign, good performance, and impressive 14-hour battery life.

If you're due for a laptop upgrade or want to treat Mom, Dad, or that Grad you know, the MacBook Air M2 is a wise choice. Especially at this ever-so-tempting deal price. As with all MacBook deals, quantities are going fast, so don't hesitate too long!

Today's best MacBook M2 deal