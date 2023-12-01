Hurry! The MacBook Air M2 just dropped to $899 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 3-Day sale slashes up to $250 off select Apple MacBooks. Now is a great time to pick up one of our top recommended laptops for an incredibly low price.

For today only, the Starlight Gold color variant MacBook Air M2 is on sale for $899 at Best Buy. It normally costs $1,099, so that's $200 in savings and the lowest outright price for this MacBook Air M2 to date. It briefly fell to $849 early this year, however, that was My Best Buy Plus member exclusive.

This is one of the best Cyber Week MacBook deals available right now.

Today's best 13-inch MacBook M2 deal