Wow! The Dell XPS 13 is just $599 in this epic deal for Prime Day

Dell is cutting Amazon short with this epic XPS 13 deal
Prime Day is here, so don't miss out on some of these wild Prime Day laptop deals. The ultra portable Dell XPS 13 laptop is at stellar price to combat Amazon's Prime Day once again.
You can find the Dell XPS 13 for $599 @ Dell right now.
Dell XPS 13 (9315)
Was:
$799
Now: $599 @ Dell
Overview:
Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 laptop
Features: 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.
Release date: Aug. 2022
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Dell XPS 13 laptop
Reviews: Although Dell XPS 13 9315 got mixed reviews, it has an average rating of 4-stars across our brands. Overall, it's the best laptop for most people who want a super-portable PC with good battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere. This Dell XPS 13 configuration is suitable for day-to-day takes, light video editing and casual gaming.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for more demanding workloads. For heavier multitasking, consider the 12th Gen Intel i7 Dell XPS 13 with 16GB RAM for $849.
