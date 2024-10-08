The MacBook that I'd drop my Windows PC for is at its lowest-ever Prime Day price — Save $255 on the MacBook Air M3

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is upon us, and so are some incredible deals like the Apple M3 MacBook Air 15, now available for its lowest-ever price saving you $255 from its usual $1,299 price tag.

The M3 MacBook Air 15 is more than just a big MacBook Air. In fact, we said as much in our review of this laptop earlier in the year. Apple's upsized MacBook Air dazzled us with its thin-and-light chassis and brilliant Liquid Retina display, but its strong M3-backed performance, fair pricing, and impressive 15+ hour battery life are what won us over as we gave it an impressive four-and-a-half star score.

Now, for just $1,044 at Amazon, you (and potentially I, too — as this is probably the MacBook that most tempts me to give up on my trusty Windows laptop) can make this marvelous MacBook your own for less, with a cool 20% saving for a limited time only. Don't delay. This price won't last forever, and neither will stock. Check out the deal below and lay claim to your new M3 MacBook Air while you can.

Just remember, these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Not a Prime member? Join Prime now and gain access to these amazing deals throughout the next few days!

Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air M3 deal