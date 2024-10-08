The MacBook that I'd drop my Windows PC for is at its lowest-ever Prime Day price — Save $255 on the MacBook Air M3
Apple's MacBook Air M3 is 20% at Amazon throughout these Prime Day sales
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is upon us, and so are some incredible deals like the Apple M3 MacBook Air 15, now available for its lowest-ever price saving you $255 from its usual $1,299 price tag.
The M3 MacBook Air 15 is more than just a big MacBook Air. In fact, we said as much in our review of this laptop earlier in the year. Apple's upsized MacBook Air dazzled us with its thin-and-light chassis and brilliant Liquid Retina display, but its strong M3-backed performance, fair pricing, and impressive 15+ hour battery life are what won us over as we gave it an impressive four-and-a-half star score.
Now, for just $1,044 at Amazon, you (and potentially I, too — as this is probably the MacBook that most tempts me to give up on my trusty Windows laptop) can make this marvelous MacBook your own for less, with a cool 20% saving for a limited time only. Don't delay. This price won't last forever, and neither will stock. Check out the deal below and lay claim to your new M3 MacBook Air while you can.
Just remember, these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Not a Prime member? Join Prime now and gain access to these amazing deals throughout the next few days!
Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air M3 deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M3
Was: $1,299
Now: $1,044 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $255 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 as it falls to its lowest-price ever.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Best Buy $1,044
Price history: At $1,044, this is the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 so far.
Reviews: Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life while retaining the same iconic MacBook style we've grown to love in the thin-and-light chassis that the Air lineup excels at delivering.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a capable, slim, lightweight laptop that has long battery life. The 15.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use or a machine for competitive gaming. Browse my hand-selected best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.