The M2 MacBook Air with 14 hours of battery life is just $750 at Best Buy in this anti-Prime Day sale

It's not all about Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days — Best Buy is also churning out some wild discounts, including this sale on one of Apple's best MacBooks.

The MacBook Air M2 is now just $750 at Best Buy, knocking off $250 from its usual retail price of $999. The best part is that at that discounted $750 price you're still getting a lot of computing power.

The MacBook Air with Apple's M2 chip has 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage, and an estimated 18-hour battery life, though, in Laptop Mag's test, it clocked about 14 hours.

Even if you're upgrading from an M1, the M2 is a solid improvement all around, especially when you're not paying the full $999 retail price. And if you're upgrading from an Intel-powered Mac, well... this should be a complete game-changer.

A big Best Buy discount on Apple's M2 MacBook Air