The M2 MacBook Air with 14 hours of battery life is just $750 at Best Buy in this anti-Prime Day sale
The MacBook Air M2 is seeing a big discount in this must-see anti-Prime Day sale from Best Buy
It's not all about Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days — Best Buy is also churning out some wild discounts, including this sale on one of Apple's best MacBooks.
The MacBook Air M2 is now just $750 at Best Buy, knocking off $250 from its usual retail price of $999. The best part is that at that discounted $750 price you're still getting a lot of computing power.
The MacBook Air with Apple's M2 chip has 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage, and an estimated 18-hour battery life, though, in Laptop Mag's test, it clocked about 14 hours.
Even if you're upgrading from an M1, the M2 is a solid improvement all around, especially when you're not paying the full $999 retail price. And if you're upgrading from an Intel-powered Mac, well... this should be a complete game-changer.
A big Best Buy discount on Apple's M2 MacBook Air
MacBook Air M2 13.6": $999 $749 @Best Buy
A $250 price drop for Apple's M2 MacBook Air is a steal of the highest order. For just $750 you can nab a laptop that's lighter than its predecessor but also more powerful. It also has a brighter screen, a fingerprint reader for added security, and an advertised 18-hour battery life.
In Laptop Mag's testing, however, the M2 MacBook Air got to about 14 hours, which is still fairly solid.
Features: 13.6” Liquid Retina display, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, headphone jack, two USB-C ports
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.