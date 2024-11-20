Not a typo! Save $250 off the brand-new MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro

The latest MacBook Pro 16, powered by Apple's M4 Pro chipset, just released earlier in November — and it's already seeing a major discount.

Ahead of Black Friday, you can snag the M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 for just $2,249 at Amazon. Regularly $2,499, that's $250 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this base configuration, beating out its previous low of $2,399 exclusively for Best Buy Plus members.

With an M4 Pro chip (14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 24GB of unified memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and a gorgeous 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234), 1,000-nit, 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, this laptop is well-equipped to handle almost anything you throw at it, even gaming.

In our M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 review, we awarded the beast of a laptop 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. It lasted almost 21 hours in our Laptop Mag battery test, performed impressively across multiple benchmarks, and had a vibrant, bright display that was a joy to look at.

If you don't think you need all the power the M4 Pro chip promises, the base M4 MacBook Pro 14 is slashed to just $1,399 ($200 off) and still an excellent pick. Or, check out the best Black Friday laptop deals we've rounded up for more options.

Today's best M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 deal