Not a typo! Save $250 off the brand-new MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro

Save $250 on Apple's latest MacBook Pro 16 with the M4 Pro
The latest MacBook Pro 16, powered by Apple's M4 Pro chipset, just released earlier in November — and it's already seeing a major discount.
Ahead of Black Friday, you can snag the M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 for just $2,249 at Amazon. Regularly $2,499, that's $250 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for this base configuration, beating out its previous low of $2,399 exclusively for Best Buy Plus members.
With an M4 Pro chip (14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 24GB of unified memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and a gorgeous 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234), 1,000-nit, 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, this laptop is well-equipped to handle almost anything you throw at it, even gaming.
In our M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 review, we awarded the beast of a laptop 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. It lasted almost 21 hours in our Laptop Mag battery test, performed impressively across multiple benchmarks, and had a vibrant, bright display that was a joy to look at.
If you don't think you need all the power the M4 Pro chip promises, the base M4 MacBook Pro 14 is slashed to just $1,399 ($200 off) and still an excellent pick. Or, check out the best Black Friday laptop deals we've rounded up for more options.
Lowest price! Snag this first-time $250 discount on Apple's powerful MacBook Pro 16 with an M4 Pro chipset, just in time for the holidays. In addition to the M4 Pro chip, this configuration comes packed with 24GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Its top selling features right now are incredible battery life, impressive overall performance, and Apple Intelligence compatibility.
Launch date: November 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the M4 Pro-powered MacBook Pro 16, beating its previous low of $2,399 for Best Buy Plus members.
Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234), 1,000-nit, 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Pro chipset (14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports, 140W USB-C power adapter
Price check: Best Buy $2,499 | Apple $2,499
Reviews: The 2024 MacBook Pro 16 with an M4 Pro chip has earned extremely positive reviews from us and our sister sites, receiving an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars. In our M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 review, we noted its unmatched performance capabilities, stunning battery life of almost 21 hours, robust sound quality, and beautiful, vibrant display.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a 16-inch MacBook Pro workhorse capable of lasting almost 21 hours and handling graphics-intensive tasks, like gaming or video editing, but you don't quite need Apple's most powerful M4 Max chip.
Don't buy it if: You don't plan to play games or otherwise use your laptop in demanding ways. If you just need a laptop that can carry out general productivity tasks, opt for Apple's lower-end M4 MacBook Pro or one of our best laptops in 2024 instead.
