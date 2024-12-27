Grab the fan-favorite, Editor's Choice M3 MacBook Air 15 at $200 off
Save $200 on the M3 MacBook Air, one of our favorite laptops ever
We see a lot of laptops here at Laptop Mag. This year alone, we've reviewed over 100 laptops and put each through real-world and performance tests.
All that to say, we don't take the task of declaring the best overall laptop lightly. In 2024, that honor goes to Apple's M3 MacBook Air. Fortunately, if you'd like to get your hands on our favorite Editor's Choice laptop, Amazon has it on sale right now.
Pick up a 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for just $1,299 — $200 off its typical price, and just $65 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen. In addition to Apple's powerful M3 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), this configuration features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.
In our M3 MacBook Air 15 review, we positively noted its lightweight yet sturdy design, strong performance, and over 15 hours of battery life. We also loved its gorgeous, bright 15.3-inch, 2880 x 1864-pixel Liquid Retina display for both streaming media and light gaming.
Suppose you're looking for a laptop capable of efficiently handling everyday tasks, lasting an entire workday without needing a charge, running less graphics-intensive games, or all of the above. In that case, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is a smart pick.
Check out the other best laptop deals we've gathered if you want to weigh all your options before making a final decision.
Today's best M3 MacBook Air 15 deal
Save $200 on the Editor's Choice M3 MacBook Air 15 — the best overall laptop we'd recommend to most people.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, 500 nit brightness, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Best Buy $1,299
Price history: The lowest price we've ever seen for this M3-powered MacBook Air 15 is $1,234 about a month ago, which is just $65 cheaper than this deal.
Reviews: The M3 MacBook Air earned high praise from us here at Laptop Mag. It's a nearly perfect lightweight laptop, with strong performance, a bright display, an exceptional 15-hour battery life, and a superb keyboard.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You need a laptop that performs well and is easy to travel with, thanks to a slim, lightweight design and stellar battery life.
Don't buy it if: You're searching for a laptop capable of playing games, editing videos, or other graphics-intensive tasks. Check out the other best laptop deals we've gathered for alternatives.
