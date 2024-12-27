Grab the fan-favorite, Editor's Choice M3 MacBook Air 15 at $200 off

We see a lot of laptops here at Laptop Mag. This year alone, we've reviewed over 100 laptops and put each through real-world and performance tests.

All that to say, we don't take the task of declaring the best overall laptop lightly. In 2024, that honor goes to Apple's M3 MacBook Air. Fortunately, if you'd like to get your hands on our favorite Editor's Choice laptop, Amazon has it on sale right now.

Pick up a 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for just $1,299 — $200 off its typical price, and just $65 shy of the lowest price we've ever seen. In addition to Apple's powerful M3 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), this configuration features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

In our M3 MacBook Air 15 review, we positively noted its lightweight yet sturdy design, strong performance, and over 15 hours of battery life. We also loved its gorgeous, bright 15.3-inch, 2880 x 1864-pixel Liquid Retina display for both streaming media and light gaming.

Suppose you're looking for a laptop capable of efficiently handling everyday tasks, lasting an entire workday without needing a charge, running less graphics-intensive games, or all of the above. In that case, the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is a smart pick.

Check out the other best laptop deals we've gathered if you want to weigh all your options before making a final decision.

Today's best M3 MacBook Air 15 deal