I'm a deals editor and this is the best 15-inch MacBook Air deal I've seen all year

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days just dropped the best 15-inch MacBook Air deal of the year. Right now, you can get yourself a 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,099 at Amazon with Prime. It normally costs $1,499, so you're saving $200 with this deal. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.

It's one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals you can get this week.

Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air deal