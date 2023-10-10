I'm a deals editor and this is the best 15-inch MacBook Air deal I've seen all year
Save $200 on the 15-inch Apple MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days just dropped the best 15-inch MacBook Air deal of the year. Right now, you can get yourself a 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for $1,099 at Amazon with Prime. It normally costs $1,499, so you're saving $200 with this deal. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration.
It's one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals you can get this week. Be sure to join Amazon Prime now, so you don't miss out on this epic deal. Your first 30 days are free and you can cancel or pause your membership any time.
Visit our Prime Day October deals hub for more of this season's best discounts.
Today's best 15-inch MacBook Air deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2
Was:
$1,499Now: $1,299 Amazon
Overview:
Save $200 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID.
Release date: June 2023
Price check: B&H $1,499
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this 15-inch MacBook Air M2 configuration to date.
Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 15 review a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life. The 15-inch M2 is adequate for day-to-day tasks, video editing and casual gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a machine for competitive gaming. The 15-inch MacBook Air 15 plays MacOS-optimized games like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village smoothly with solid frame rates. However, non-optimized games can result in choppy performance.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott