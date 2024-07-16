I just found one of the best MacBook Prime Day Deals: The Air M3 is $250 off
Save $250 on the stunning 15-inch MacBook Air M3!
It's no secret that Apple tech is pricey, but you don't need to pay full price to snag a stunning new MacBook right now!
Amazon's annual two-day Prime Day sale is on right now, meaning you have a rare opportunity to save hundreds on a new MacBook.
Right now, you can get the slick, powerful 15-inch MacBook Air M3 for just $1049 on Amazon. This model is normally priced at $1,299, so you're getting a whopping $250 off. The first $100 off is from a 15% discount, and the additional $50 off is from a coupon. Together, they bring this incredible productivity laptop down to one of its lowest prices ever!
If you're in the market for a new laptop, the MacBook Air M3 should be at the top of your list. At this price, it's an incredible steal. You're getting Apple's speedy M3 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. If you want more storage, you can also upgrade to the 512GB model for $200 extra while still saving $250 with this deal. That means you can use this epic deal to effectively get a free storage upgrade on your new MacBook.
In our review, we gave the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 an Editor's Choice award, so you know you'll be getting a great device. It boasts an incredible 15-hour battery life, too!
This is hands down one of the best MacBook Prime Day deals, so don't miss out!
Today's best MacBook Air M3 Prime Day deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air M3
Was: $1,299
Now: $1,049 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon takes $250 off the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 for Prime Day
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Best Buy $1,199
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 so far.
Reviews: The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 earned high marks across our brands. Apple's latest M3-powered laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. Our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review enamored us with its strong performance, sleek, lightweight form factor, and impressive 15-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a reliably capable, lightweight laptop with a long battery life. The 15.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming at home or on the go.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use or a machine for competitive gaming. Browse our hand-selected best laptop, Chromebook, and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards