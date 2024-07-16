I just found one of the best MacBook Prime Day Deals: The Air M3 is $250 off

It's no secret that Apple tech is pricey, but you don't need to pay full price to snag a stunning new MacBook right now!

Amazon's annual two-day Prime Day sale is on right now, meaning you have a rare opportunity to save hundreds on a new MacBook.

Right now, you can get the slick, powerful 15-inch MacBook Air M3 for just $1049 on Amazon. This model is normally priced at $1,299, so you're getting a whopping $250 off. The first $100 off is from a 15% discount, and the additional $50 off is from a coupon. Together, they bring this incredible productivity laptop down to one of its lowest prices ever!

If you're in the market for a new laptop, the MacBook Air M3 should be at the top of your list. At this price, it's an incredible steal. You're getting Apple's speedy M3 chip, 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. If you want more storage, you can also upgrade to the 512GB model for $200 extra while still saving $250 with this deal. That means you can use this epic deal to effectively get a free storage upgrade on your new MacBook.

In our review, we gave the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 an Editor's Choice award, so you know you'll be getting a great device. It boasts an incredible 15-hour battery life, too!

This is hands down one of the best MacBook Prime Day deals, so don't miss out!

Today's best MacBook Air M3 Prime Day deal