I found 4 Best Black Friday MacBook deals under $1,000! Grab them ahead of Cyber Monday

Black Friday deals are spilling over into the weekend as we head towards Cyber Monday. When it comes to Apple's MacBook lineup, there are a ton of deals to be found to secure yourself a long-lasting, high-performing, quality laptop. However, if you're buying on a budget, or just want to make every cent count this Black Friday period, we've found four Black Friday deals on MacBooks for less than $1,000!

Whether you're looking to catch an M1 classic or a mighty M2 MacBook Air, we've got the deals for you! Like the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air now only $749 at Amazon! And, for just a little more, you can also snag the very same M1 MacBook Air with Apple Care+ for just $888!

However, why settle for Apple's M1 chip when you can take a leap to the next generation of Apple Silicon for just $11 more? That's right, Best Buy Plus or Total members can grab the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 for just $899! If you're no fan of Apple's small-scale offerings then don't worry, Best Buy also have an offer to suit those with a thirst for a more spacious screen size and a Plus or Total membership with the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 now available for $999.

Check out the deals below and snag yourself a bargain on some of the most highly rated laptops from our review vault, and give yourself another reason to be thankful during this holiday period!

Black Friday MacBook deals under $1,000

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

Apple MacBook Air M1 w/ Apple Care+: $1,178 $888 @ Amazon

Save $290 on the MacBook Air M1 with Apple Care+. Alongside Apple's M1 chip, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Although it's showing its age, it's still one of the best laptops out there. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its overall performance, slim design and impressive battery life of nearly 15 hours.