Last chance! Save $625 on this Editor's Choice gaming laptop with an RTX 4080
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 is 20% off right now for Prime Big Deal Days
One of Laptop Mag's top-rated gaming laptops is on sale at a steep discount right now, but it isn't going to last long.
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 boasts some seriously impressive specs including an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and a roomy 1TB SSD. Normally all that would cost $2,999, but right now Lenovo is slashing $625 off the regular price in a deal to rival Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
We gave the Legion Pro 7i a glowing 4.5 out of 5 stars and a well-earned Editor's Choice award. Our review praised its overall performance, graphics quality, and vivid display in particular. At this sale price, the Legion Pro 7i is a seriously great deal.
If you're looking for a premium gaming laptop, you definitely don't want to miss out on this sale — if you do, you might get stuck waiting until the holidays for another big discount.
Today's best Lenovo Legion Pro 7i deal for Prime Big Deal Days
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9: $2,999 $2,374 @ Lenovo
Specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare IPS display, 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage
Reviews: The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is a stellar gaming laptop with beastly performance and a premium aesthetic. Beyond gaming, the RTX 4080 GPU makes this laptop great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½, Editor's Choice
Buy it if: If you want a high-performance gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 7i Pro is one of the best you can get.
Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer solely for creating docs, checking emails, browsing the web, and streaming content. For general use, consider the MacBook Air M2, Acer Swift 14 or Acer Chromebook Plus 515.
Stevie Bonifield is a freelance tech journalist specializing in keyboards, peripherals, gaming gear, and mobile tech. Outside of writing, Stevie loves indie games, photography, and building way too many custom keyboards
