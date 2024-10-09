Last chance! Save $625 on this Editor's Choice gaming laptop with an RTX 4080

One of Laptop Mag's top-rated gaming laptops is on sale at a steep discount right now, but it isn't going to last long.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 boasts some seriously impressive specs including an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, and a roomy 1TB SSD. Normally all that would cost $2,999, but right now Lenovo is slashing $625 off the regular price in a deal to rival Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

We gave the Legion Pro 7i a glowing 4.5 out of 5 stars and a well-earned Editor's Choice award. Our review praised its overall performance, graphics quality, and vivid display in particular. At this sale price, the Legion Pro 7i is a seriously great deal.

If you're looking for a premium gaming laptop, you definitely don't want to miss out on this sale — if you do, you might get stuck waiting until the holidays for another big discount.

