The best back-to-school laptop accessories for nontraditional students

Back to school can mean many things for many people. While we might instinctively make the mental leap to those shipping off from their homes to take up residence in the halls of higher education, back to school doesn't apply to only one type of student.

Older students, those commuting from off-campus, and many balancing full-time employment are what we might refer to as nontraditional students, and their back-to-school needs are just as essential when preparing for the year ahead.

For nontraditional students, the return to school isn't as simple as ensuring your dorm room is stocked with enough tech to strike a fine balance between work and play. For them, it's about juggling multiple responsibilities and finding ways to supplant the time or on-campus resources that regular future alums can rely upon.

To help them on that path, the team at Laptop Mag has put their collective grey matter to the test to draw up a list of essential back-to-school laptop accessories deals to help nontraditional students put their best foot forward when tackling the year ahead. Let's dive into the deals.

Check out Laptop Mag's special Back-to-School issue for more recommendations and deals.

The best laptop accessories for nontraditional students

Right off the bat, we're assuming you already have your laptop in hand or picked out. However, if that's one item you've not yet cleared from your back-to-school checklist, fear not.

If you're still deciding on your ideal laptop for education, we've got you covered with a solid spread of articles highlighting some of the best back-to-school laptop deals to look out for.

With your laptop sorted, we'll move on to some vital back-to-school accessories that will help you immensely throughout the year.

We've picked three main items to place at the top of your back-to-school checklist (a trusty laptop bag, a mighty power bank, and some sizable external storage), but we've also included a range of optional deals you should keep an eye out for on a range of accessories and software at the tail end of our list.

Our three must-have back-to-school items for nontraditional students might not sound like the most riveting of purchases, but trust us; they're well worth the investment. Here's why and our recommendations for the best back-to-school deals in each category.

1. Mancro Anti-Theft Backpack

(Image credit: Mancro)

If you're commuting back and forth to college or hopping between work and school on a regular basis, you'll likely need to make sure you have your essentials with you at all times.

Life isn't often kind enough to afford you the time to head home to restock, and you may find yourself immediately on the move from work to school or school to work without pause.

That's why a good laptop bag is essential, allowing you somewhere to stash your laptop, textbooks, and other items so you never get caught short in the day. Better still, a laptop bag is often padded in all the right areas to ensure your tech stays in tip-top shape while remaining comfortable and ergonomically sound to carry.

Mancro Anti-Theft Backpack: was $29, now $19 @ Amazon

Save 33% on the Mancro Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack during this back-to-school season and lay claim to a safe and secure combination locked 35-liter capacity bag ready to house laptops up to 15.6 inches in size. Mancro's backpack is water-resistant and made from a durable nylon fabric with additional padding for the protection of your devices and the comfort of your back while carrying it.

2. Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank

(Image credit: Anker)

Staying on the theme of being on the move more than most students may be, if there's one vital laptop accessory for those forever finding themselves back and forth between work and school, it's a reliable and high-capacity power bank.

When looking for a laptop power bank, you're likely to want to aim for something with a capacity of at least 20,000 mAh; this should ensure you get a full charge when you need it and won't lose access to your most useful tools and software when you really need it.

High-capacity power banks are also great for keeping your other devices juiced up throughout the day and are a godsend for those who might not have access to available outlets.

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank: was $79, now $59 @ Amazon

Save 25% on this Anker PowerCore Power Bank and gain incredible peace of mind as you go back to school about having all the power you need on tap to keep your tech topped up throughout the day. The Anker PowerCore has a 24,000 mAh battery capacity and offers 65W of charge to your laptop of choice. It works with Windows laptops and MacBooks and can even charge two devices at once, including your phone, tablet, or smartwatch.

3. Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Physical storage is dead! While we do have access to cloud storage, and your laptop is undoubtedly capable of storing plenty of documents and files, it never hurts to have a backup.

If your time is spent juggling two lives and only one involves you being a student, you might not have time to replace or recreate that vital essay that appears to have just upped and left the last place you were sure you stashed it. Being able to retrieve even a copy of your work from a safe, secure, and durable external hard drive can be a lifesaver in those moments.

Of course, there are other great reasons to invest in external storage, including organization, access to all your learning resources while offline, and having a separate backup of your most important documents in case your laptop ever gives up the ghost.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB): was $159, now $99 @ Amazon

Save $60 on Samsung's widely favored T7 Portable SSD this back-to-school season and grant yourself a personal backup of your most important documents and files, all safely stored in this pocket-sized, hardware-protected external drive. With transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s you'll never have to wait long to access your most vital pieces of information, and you'll be able to pack it full of learning materials, projects, and resources without hassle thanks to a sizable 1-terabyte storage capacity.