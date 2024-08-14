Best Buy's back-to-school sale knocks up to $500 off HP 2-in-1 laptops, here are my 5 favorite deals

Best Buy’s back-to-school sale is in full swing, and there are some fantastic deals to be found on HP 2-in-1 laptops. Whether you’re looking for a top-end powerhouse laptop or something more budget-friendly, we’ve got you covered here with some deals on the best 2-in-1 laptops.

The HP Envy line-up offers excellent value if you want an everyday workhorse, and there are deals on both the 14-inch, 16-inch, and 17-inch models — the smaller display is great for portability, while larger screen models are ideal if you’re going to be watching Netflix during your downtime.

If you need something with a little more grunt, the HP Spectre has you covered with an i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB storage. It’s also a thing of beauty with its slick design and OLED display, but the best-looking part of it is the price — $500 off. In our HP Spectre x360 14 review our only complaint was the price — now less of an issue with this hefty discount.

Whatever your needs, we’re sure you’ll find something in the back-to-school sales and we’re here to help as you prepare for the new semester. Check out our roundup of the 57 best back-to-school sales from across the web.

It’s worth noting that all of these laptops are running on Windows 11 and have Microsoft Copilot integrated into them, which could be a pro or a con, depending on where you stand on the controversial new AI tool.

5 back-to-school HP 2-in-1 laptop deals

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 OLED Laptop: $1,899 $1,399 @ Best Buy

If you want something a bit more premium, but still with great savings then this HP Spectre x360 14 is looking mighty fine at $500 off. It’s got top-end specs, a beautiful OLED display, and a stylish aluminum chassis. In our HP Spectre x360 14 review from earlier this year our only complaint was the price — less of an issue with a $500 discount. Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 Evo Edition,14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch screen display, 500 nits brightness, Intel Arc graphics, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB SSD, 1 x USB-A 3.1, 1 x USB-C 3.1, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, 9MP built-in webcam, fingerprint reader.

HP Envy x360 16 2-in-1 Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5): $849 $499 @ Best Buy

We’re jumping over to an AMD laptop now with this 16-inch HP Envy x360, now $350 off. It has a Widescreen Ultra Extended Graphics Array (WUXGA) display for great color accuracy and wider viewing angles than typical displays – combine that with the larger 16-inch display and this is perfect for movie night (when you’re not studying of course). See our HP Envy x360 16 review for our full thoughts (spoilers, we loved it). Features: AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS processor, 16-inch (1920 x 1200) display, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB-C 3.1, 2 x USB-A 3.1, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, 5MP built-in webcam.

HP Envy x360 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: $749 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 laptop. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it has extremely solid specs for the price. It has a decent set of speakers built in so it should be serviceable for watching movies and shows, and the already solid battery life is bolstered by HP’s fast charging, which can take it from 0 to 50% charge in 30 minutes. Check out our HP Envy x360 2-in-1 review for our full thoughts. Features: Intel Core 5 120U 10-core processor, 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, 300 nits brightness, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 x USB-C 3.1, 2 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth, 5MP built-in webcam.

HP Envy x360 16 2-in-1 Laptop (AMD Ryzen 7): $1,099 $729 @ Best Buy

This is essentially an upgraded version of the laptop above. Same chassis, and the same display, but with a bump in performance thanks to the Ryzen 7 processor, double the RAM and double the storage — up to 16GB and 1TB respectively. If you want the extra power, you’re making a slightly bigger saving overall here too at $370 off the MSRP. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS, 16-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 300 nits brightness, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB-C 3.1, 2 x USB-A 3.1, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 6E, 5MP built-in webcam.