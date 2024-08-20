Don't hit snooze on these 5 back-to-school tech essentials at their lowest-ever prices on Amazon

The new school year is almost upon us, so you don’t have long to stock up on those student tech essentials. Fortunately, Amazon’s back-to-school sale has some fantastic offers, so we’ve picked out five dorm room necessities that are down to their lowest-ever price on Amazon.

To make sure you aren’t late for your first day, there is $15 off the Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock. This clever clock is powered by Alexa and responds to your voice commands so that you can snooze it from across the room. Just make sure you do get up at some point.

If you have noisy roommates and need to block out the ruckus, you can save $101 on Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-canceling headphones. With great sound quality and ANC, they’re sitting third in our best wireless headphones list for a reason. There is also $20 off the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, so you can chill out and watch some shows on Netflix after a hard day’s studying.

Stay in touch with your friends and family back home with $15 off the Logitech Brio 101 webcam, and finally, keep all those other gadgets powered with $29 off this Anker 525 7-in-1 charging station.

Looking for more student tech deals? Our best back-to-school sales roundup offers big savings on student tech, including laptops, tablets, and dorm room essentials.

5 back-to-school tech deals

Amazon Echo Spot: $79 $54 @ Amazon Never be late to class again with this Amazon smart alarm. Thanks to the Alexa integration, it's voice-controlled and offers a big, vibrant sound space. It also works with Spotify, so it's perfect for blasting your favorite tunes to wake you up in the morning — we recommend "I Got You Babe" for that Groundhog Day feeling. Features: Alexa and Spotify integration, voice controls, low power mode, made from 36% recycled materials

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 298 @ Amazon If you need to knuckle down and get some work done without any distractions, these Sony noise-canceling headphones are an amazing choice. Right now, they’re over $100 off their usual price, and that’s a steal in our book. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we noted they offered elite sound performance, strong battery life, and terrific ANC. Features: Active noise cancelling, lightweight & comfortable design, up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging, Bluetooth multipoint.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59 $39 @ Amazon School isn’t all work work work — sometimes you want to watch Netflix and chill, and that’s where this 4K streaming stick comes in. It lets you access all the top streaming services in stunning 4K. On top of that, it supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, so you can play Fortnite without even owning a gaming console or PC. Features: 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and support for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via cloud gaming.



Logitech Brio 101: $39 $24 @ Amazon Between remote classes over Zoom and catching up with the family back home, having a solid webcam at college is essential. Logitech is the go-to webcam brand, and this full HD Brio 101 offers a lot of bang for your buck. It’s cheap (especially with this offer) and still provides auto-light balance and a built-in microphone. Features: Full HD 1080p webcam, auto-light balance, built-in mic, privacy shutter, made from 77% recycled plastic.