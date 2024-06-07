Best Buy is having a big Apple sale this weekend — here are 11 of the best deals I recommend

Apple fans, all hands on deck for these major deals at Best Buy.

Right now, Best Buy is packed with impressive sitewide savings on Apple products, from M3 MacBooks to various iPads, smartwatches, and headphones.

If you're after a new MacBook, your two best picks right now are between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 at just $999 and the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 at only $1,449. Both laptops are equipped with Apple's powerful M3 chip, beautiful displays, and a backlit Magic Keyboard that's a dream to type on.

Finding a new iPad will be an easy feat in Best Buy's sale. The cheapest option at Best Buy is the iPad 9 (64GB) at only $249, and the most-discounted tablet is Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 at $899, $300 less than its original price.

Past discounted laptops and tablets, Best Buy slashed prices on other Apple gems, like the AirPods Max at $449, the HomePod mini smart speaker at $79, and the Apple Watch SE 2 at only $199.

It's the perfect time to splurge on yourself and upgrade your Apple gear, or with Father's day coming up in about a week, pick out a new gadget for someone special in your life.

Best Buy Apple sale

Laptops

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $999 @ Best Buy or $949 with membership Save $100 on the latest MacBook Air M3. My Best Buy Plus members save an extra $50, dropping it to the lowest price we've seen so far. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support Price check: Amazon $999 | B&H $899

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,449 @ Best Buy or $1,399 with membership Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users, and take off an extra $50 if you're a Best Buy Plus member. The M3 chip is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated), and graphics performance is up 65 percent faster. Put simply, this means you'll notice smooth multitasking performance and all the subtle, immersive nuances during game play. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, one HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E support, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID Price check: Apple $1,599

Tablets

10.9" iPad Air 5 (256GB): $749 $549 @ Best Buy Save $200 on the thin and colorful iPad Air 5. Although we didn't get a chance to test the iPad Air 5, reviews average 4.5 out of 5 stars across our sister sites. Overall, the iPad Air 5 is a solid choice if you're looking for a premium, versatile tablet for content consumption and light productivity tasks. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip with Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay, USB-C charging Price check: Walmart $614

11" iPad Pro M2 (128GB): $799 $599 @ Best Buy Save $200 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 with 128GB of storage. Succeeded by the 2024 iPad Pro, Apple's 2022 iPad Pro M2 is still one of the best tablets for productivity and gaming. And at only $599, it's a steal. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP front camera, 10MP rear camera. It works with the Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil 2. Price check: PC Richard $749

12.9" iPad Pro M2 (256GB): $1,199 $899 @ Best Buy Save $300 on the stunning 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 from Apple. With its large 12.9-inch display and powerful M2 chip, this tablet can handle almost anything you throw at it and look great while doing it. This is currently the lowest we've seen this 256GB model priced, so snag it before it's gone. Features: 12.9-inch Liquid Retina (2732 x 2048) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP front camera, 10MP rear camera. It works with the Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil 2. Price check: Walmart $1,055

Apple iPad 9 (64GB): $329 $249 @ Best Buy Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. If you've been wanting an iPad, but haven't wanted to pay the exorbitant Apple prices, the iPad 9 is your perfect entry point. It features a decently-sized display, good performance, and impressive cameras for a tablet. Features: 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, Apple A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, stereo speakers, 8MP wide-angle primary rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay Price check: Amazon $249

8.3" iPad mini 6 (64GB): $499 $399 @ Best Buy Save $100 on Apple's iPad mini 6 with 64GB of storage. This tiny-but-might tablet is perfect for those who want a compact, easily portable tablet for streaming media, playing games, or browsing the web. Plus, at only $399, the iPad mini 6 is an affordable way to add a current-gen tablet to your Apple ecosystem. Features: 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6 support, 12MP wide-angle back camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay Price check: Amazon $399 | B&H $499

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $199 @ Best Buy Save $50 on a 40mm 2nd gen Apple Watch SE. The Watch SE 2 is 20% faster than its predecessor, and it features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. With the Watch SE 2, it's easy to stay on top of your health and fitness, thanks to daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 9 LTE: $499 $399 @ Best Buy Save $100 on an unlocked Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS + Cellular in this Best Buy deal. The Apple Watch Series 9 packs a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 from an all-new S9 chip to a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture. Features: LTE support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 50 meters, 64GB of internal memory

Headphones

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Best Buy Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans boast Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, spatial audio, and 40mm drivers, all of which create an immersive audio experience like no other. Price check: Amazon $449

Speakers

Apple HomePod mini: $99 $79 @ Best Buy Save $20 on Apple's tiny-but-powerful smart speaker. The HomePod mini can fill a room easily with 360-degree audio, and you can use Siri to help set reminders and timers, answer questions, and play music. Pair two HomePod mini speakers together to create stereo sound, or place them throughout your home for sound in every room.