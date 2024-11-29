These 3 RTX 4070 gaming laptops are the only ones you should think about on Black Friday

I've said this again and again: mid-range GPUs have no right to be as expensive as they are, especially with these excellent gaming laptop deals on Black Friday. Laptops like the Dell G16 (7630), the Asus ROG Strix G17, and the Asus TUF Gaming F15 offer excellent value to gamers.

The Dell G16 (7630) is available for $1,299 at Dell. It earned 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice badge in our Dell G16 (7630) review. It offers an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz display, and a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard.

The Asus ROG Strix G17 is on sale for $1,299 at B&H Photo Video. It earned 4 out of 5 stars in our Asus ROG Strix G17 review. It is packed with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440, 240Hz) display.

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is $999 at Best Buy. We didn't review this specific model, but the 2022 version earned 4 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award in our Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) review. It comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144Hz display.

You can't go wrong with any of these gaming laptop deals. Why? Scoring an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just under $1,300 is a boon. But when it comes down to it, which should you choose?

Best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals on Black Friday

Swipe to scroll horizontally Laptops: Dell G16 (7630) Asus ROG Strix G17 Asus TUF Gaming F15 Price: $1,299 $1,299 $999 CPU: Intel Core i9-13900HX AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX Intel Core i7-13620H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB RAM: 32GB 16GB 16GB Storage: 1TB 1TB 1TB Display: 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz 17.3-inch, 2560 x 1440, 240Hz 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144Hz Battery (HH:MM): 5:04 2:35 7:35 (2022 model) Dimensions: 14.05 x 11.37 x 1.01 inches 15.55 x 11.10 x 0.92 inches 13.97 x 9.92 x 0.89 inches Weight: 6 pounds 6.2 pounds 4.85 pounds

Well, if you noticed, all three laptops come in different display sizes. You have your pick between a 15-inch, 16-inch, and 17-inch gaming laptop.

However, I would choose the Dell G16 (7630). That's because it offers something that none of the other gaming laptops have, two things actually. One is an extremely colorful display, clocking in 114% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. And the other is a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard. For the price, you won't find a more comfortable keyboard in a gaming laptop.

But if you're looking for a more compact, travel-friendly gaming laptop, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 should be your first choice. It's lighter and thinner than the others, and it's likely to feature longer battery life if its predecessor is any indicator.

And if you're looking for the biggest screen for more immersion, the Asus ROG Strix G17 is the obvious choice. It also offers a great set of speakers, which the others can't seem to compete with.