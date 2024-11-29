My favorite budget gaming laptop deal just got even better for Black Friday
The Dell G16 with RTX 4070, mechanical keyboard, and gorgeous display is just $1,299 for Black Friday
The Dell G16 (7630) is by far the best cheap gaming laptop that I've tested. It championed premium features like a mechanical keyboard and bold display that surpass laptops double its price.
You can get the Dell G16 (7630) for $1,299 at Dell. It's packing an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz display, and a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard. That's a whole lot of gaming laptop for a very reasonable price. The original price was a whopping $1,949, that's $650 off.
In my Dell G16 (7630) review, I scored it 4.5 out of 5 stars and was awarded an Editor's Choice badge. I fell in love with its beautiful display, which rocked up with 114% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Sure, it's dim at 310 nits of brightness, but you can just turn off your lights. And that mechanical keyboard? I've never clicked on something so pleasant on a gaming laptop this cheap.
That's not to mention that the model we tested offered stellar performance. And this particular model steps it up in both CPU and GPU, so it'll be even more powerful.
$1,299 for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop is quite the steal, especially one with these features. Get the Dell G16 (7630) while you can.
Best Dell G16 (7630) deal on Black Friday
Overview: The Dell G16 (7630) is without a doubt the greatest budget gaming laptop out there, and now with an RTX 4070, it's made even better. Don't let this one escape your grasp.
Features: The Dell G16 (7630) is built with an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz display, and a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard.
Release date: 2024
Reviews: I was blown away by the Dell G16's price, not just because of the performance it offered but because of its quality features. Its mechanical keyboard and vivid display took me out of this world. I'd never expect that from a budget gaming laptop, and now the Dell G16 is putting everyone on game.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want strong mid-range graphics performance. You want a bold display to capture your favorite games. You want a mechanical keyboard to grace your fingers. You need some decent battery life (5:04).
Don't Buy it if: You need high-range performance. You need a super bright display. You use the touchpad frequently (it's tiny). You want great speakers (hollow).
Check out our best Black Friday laptop deals to find a gaming laptop or creator laptop that will work better for you.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.