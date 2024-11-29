My favorite budget gaming laptop deal just got even better for Black Friday

The Dell G16 (7630) is by far the best cheap gaming laptop that I've tested. It championed premium features like a mechanical keyboard and bold display that surpass laptops double its price.

You can get the Dell G16 (7630) for $1,299 at Dell. It's packing an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz display, and a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard. That's a whole lot of gaming laptop for a very reasonable price. The original price was a whopping $1,949, that's $650 off.

In my Dell G16 (7630) review, I scored it 4.5 out of 5 stars and was awarded an Editor's Choice badge. I fell in love with its beautiful display, which rocked up with 114% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Sure, it's dim at 310 nits of brightness, but you can just turn off your lights. And that mechanical keyboard? I've never clicked on something so pleasant on a gaming laptop this cheap.

That's not to mention that the model we tested offered stellar performance. And this particular model steps it up in both CPU and GPU, so it'll be even more powerful.

$1,299 for an RTX 4070 gaming laptop is quite the steal, especially one with these features. Get the Dell G16 (7630) while you can.

Best Dell G16 (7630) deal on Black Friday