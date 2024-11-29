The surprisingly affordable Asus ROG Strix G17 is cheaper and more powerful for Black Friday
The "great low-budget power" Asus ROG Strix G17 drops to a critical low $1,299 with an RTX 4070
The Asus ROG Strix G17 is one of our favorite affordable gaming laptops of yesteryear. We praised it for its "great low-budget power," but now it's even cheaper than when we reviewed it and it even offers a stronger graphics chip for Black Friday.
You can get the Asus ROG Strix G17 for $1,299 at B&H Photo Video. It offers an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440, 240Hz) display. For a large gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 GPU, $600 off of $1,899 is a steal.
In our Asus ROG Strix G17 review, we scored it 4 out of 5 stars. We complimented the ROG Strix G17 for its excellent overall performance, strong graphics, decent display, and clear audio wrapped in a perfectly priced package.
That perfectly priced package, however, was priced at $1,399 and came only with an RTX 4060. So for $100 cheaper and a bump to an RTX 4070, our praise is more relevant than ever.
Don't pass up a chance to snag a $1,299 gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 and a big 17.3-inch display. Get the Asus ROG Strix G17.
Best Asus ROG Strix G17 deal on Black Friday
Overview: An RTX 4070 gaming laptop this cheap is not something you want to miss. The Asus ROG Strix G17 makes the deal sweeter with its quality display and audio.
Features: The Asus ROG Strix G17 is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440, 240Hz) display.
Release date: 2023
Reviews: We were shocked by the Asus ROG Strix G17's low price when it launched last year considering its higher-end CPU combined with an RTX 4060. Of course, that praise extends more so to this deal because of its cheaper price with bigger performance. We enjoyed the display and audio as well. However, the battery life is a bit low, the keyboard feels spongy, and the overall build is a little cheap.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want strong mid-range graphics performance. You want a decently colorful display. You want an affordable package. You want some bangin' audio.
Don't Buy it if: You need a bright display. You need a long battery life. You want a chassis that doesn't feel cheap.
Check out our best Black Friday laptop deals to find a gaming laptop or creator laptop that works better for you.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.