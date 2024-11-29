The surprisingly affordable Asus ROG Strix G17 is cheaper and more powerful for Black Friday

The Asus ROG Strix G17 is one of our favorite affordable gaming laptops of yesteryear. We praised it for its "great low-budget power," but now it's even cheaper than when we reviewed it and it even offers a stronger graphics chip for Black Friday.

You can get the Asus ROG Strix G17 for $1,299 at B&H Photo Video. It offers an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440, 240Hz) display. For a large gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 GPU, $600 off of $1,899 is a steal.

In our Asus ROG Strix G17 review, we scored it 4 out of 5 stars. We complimented the ROG Strix G17 for its excellent overall performance, strong graphics, decent display, and clear audio wrapped in a perfectly priced package.

That perfectly priced package, however, was priced at $1,399 and came only with an RTX 4060. So for $100 cheaper and a bump to an RTX 4070, our praise is more relevant than ever.

Don't pass up a chance to snag a $1,299 gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 and a big 17.3-inch display. Get the Asus ROG Strix G17.

Best Asus ROG Strix G17 deal on Black Friday