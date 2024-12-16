Save $200 on the powerful Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4060
For many of us, the holidays are a chance to take some time away from responsibilities and indulge in our favorite hobbies. If you love to relax with video games and you're in need of a new laptop, this is the perfect deal for you.
Right now, you can pick up the Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) for just $1,299 at B&H. Typically $1,499, that's $200 in savings and the lowest price we've seen so far for this configuration.
For that discounted price, you'll get powerful internals capable of running AAA games with ease at pretty high refresh rates. This ROG Strix G16 configuration features an Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display with a 165Hz max refresh rate.
In our review of the 2023 ROG Strix G16, we praised the laptop for its "springy keyboard, dazzling speakers and powerful performance — all catered by a long-lasting battery." We weren't as much of a fan of the display or its thick form factor, but in a gaming laptop, strong performance is often more important than its screen and weight.
If you need new peripherals to go with a new gaming laptop, be sure to also check out the best gaming deals we've rounded up recently. Add a controller, mechanical keyboard, or gaming mouse to your setup to truly fill it out. And if you're not convinced the Asus ROG Strix G16 is the right laptop for you, take a look at the other best gaming laptop deals we've gathered for more options.
Launch date: August 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for this Asus ROG Strix G16 (2024) configuration.
Price check: Best Buy $1,299
Features: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Intel Core i7-13980HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, 1TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home
Reviews: We reviewed last year's ROG Strix G16 model and awarded it 3.5 out of 5 stars. Overall, we thought it offered a "springy keyboard, dazzling speakers, and powerful performance — all catered by a long-lasting battery." We weren't as impressed with its dim display, but if you plan to game indoors, plugged in at full brightness, you may not even notice.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ (2023 model)
Tom's Hardware: ★★★★ (2023 model)
Buy it if: You want a powerful gaming laptop capable of running AAA games with decent battery life, a large display, and an excellent keyboard.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a thin, lightweight gaming laptop to travel with, or if having a bright, sharp display is crucial for your gaming experience.
