Razer Cyber Monday deals: Here's what to expect

When the Black Friday deals end, Cyber Monday deals begin, offering bargain hunters a last-chance saloon. If you're looking to snag some last-minute Cyber Monday Razer deals, here are our top picks.

Razer has been shaving the prices down on its entire range for the Black Friday deals week, with steep discounts on laptops, keyboards, mice, and other peripherals.

If you're looking for the big ticket items, we've got a pair of Razer Blade 16 deals for you. You can get the 2024 Razer Blade 16 for $2999, which is an impressive $600 saving on the MSRP.... or you can take what's in the mystery box!

Nah, we're just messing with you; the other option is a staggering $1,110 discount on the 2023 model. You're getting a downgrade to the 13th-generation Intel CPU, but otherwise, it's basically the same machine inside, and you get the upgraded dual-mode mini-LED display that can switch between 4K at 120Hz and FHD+ at 240Hz. We reviewed the 2024 Razer Blade 16, and we loved it, but for an extra $500 off, that 2023 model is the better choice for many gamers.

If you're set for a laptop and want to upgrade your accessories, then we've highlighted the best deals on keyboards, mice, and such below. Just remember, when Cyber Monday rolls around, we're approaching the end of the deals season, so it's your last chance to snag one of these bargains before they're gone.

Top Cyber Monday Razer deals

Razer Blade 16: was $3,599 now $2,499 at Amazon Save $1100: You might be feeling some déjà vu, but this is a different laptop from the Razer Blade 16 above. You're getting a 13th gen CPU instead of a 14th gen. That's the downside.... the upside is that basically everything else is the same and it's $500 cheaper. Which is the right choice? It depends on what you value more: cutting-edge tech or a tasty bargain?



Features: 16-inch Dual Mode Mini LED (4K @ 120Hz/FHD+ @ 240Hz) display, Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro: was $159 now $99 at Razer Save $60 on this wireless gaming mouse, which offers up to 150 hours of battery life, hyperspeed wireless for a seamless connection, and 13-zone Chroma lighting for that sick RGB underglow. If you're wondering what the difference is between the V3 and the V3 Pro, the latter has an upgraded sensor and fancier optical switches in the buttons. We love both at these prices, so the choice is yours.

Razer Huntsman V2: was $189 now $99 at Best Buy Save $90 on this optical gaming keyboard that boasts near-zero input latency. It should give you the edge you need in competitive gaming. If you still suck with this keyboard, it might just be you. At 47% off, this is one of the deepest discounts we've seen on a Razer keyboard during the sales. We were big fans of the Huntsman V2 in our review, and the main issue we had was the price. This deal knocks that on the head, making it a no-brainer.