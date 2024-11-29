Don't spend Black Friday hunting down the best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal, I've found it for you
Get an RTX 4070 laptop with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Assassin's Creed Shadows for only $1,099
Black Friday is finally here and after a week of early bargains, we're now seeing some of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen all year surface. Typically, that means scouring through dozens of different retailers and comparing prices and specs while you hunt for the biggest bargain.
However, if you're looking for a fantastic deal on a gaming laptop, you don't have to spend your Black Friday analyzing hundreds of deals to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck. I've found it for you.
Right now, you can save $630 on an RTX 4070 gaming laptop with a sizeable 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080, 165Hz) display, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a powerful Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU when you buy the HP Omen 16 for only $1,099 at Micro Center (reg. price $1,729).
Sweetening the deal further, you don't just get a fantastic gaming laptop for less, but two of the most anticipated upcoming games in Assassin's Creed Shadows and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for free!
Alternatively, if you act fast, you can take advantage of an ongoing HP Flash Sale to save $770 on the even more powerful RTX 4070 HP Omen 16 for just $1,249 (reg. price $2,019).
This configuration ups the ante and offers an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and the same 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080, 165Hz) display.
If this deal appeals to you more, you'll need to act fast! This offer is part of an HP Flash Sale that ends at 12 p.m. PST / 3 p.m. EST today!
Today's best HP Omen 16 Black Friday deal
Save $630 on the RTX 4070 HP Omen 16 this Black Friday.
Display: 16.1-inch, 2560 x 1600, 165Hz display CPU: Intel Core i7 14700HX CPU GPU: Nvidia RTX 4070 8GB GPU RAM: 32GB Storage: 1TB SSD
Release date: Late 2023/Early 2024
Price history: The HP Omen 16 was previously recorded at $989 in October 2024.
Alternate deal: $1,249 w/ Core i9-14900HX and 16GB RAM @ HP (Flash Sale expires 12 p.m. PST / 3 p.m. EST)
Reviews: While we haven't reviewed this model of HP Omen 16 ourselves, we have reviewed the previous year's model, granting it four stars out of five in our review and praising it for its gaming performance and display.
This new model introduces Intel's 14th Gen CPUs and ups the ante on performance. While we don't have a score to give it, we would say that it will make an excellent gaming device.
Laptop Mag (HP Omen 16, 2023): ★★★★
Buy it if: You want incredible gaming performance at an inarguably good price. The HP Omen 16 is equipped with a powerful CPU and GPU combo and offers high refresh rates across its sizeable 16.1-inch display. If you're looking for a well-rounded gaming laptop, this is it.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a truly portable laptop with some added gaming flair. Gaming laptops aren't known for their battery life, so you'd be better off with a more well-rounded laptop with an RTX 4060 GPU. Check out our best Black Friday laptop deals round-up for some excellent options.
