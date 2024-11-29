Don't spend Black Friday hunting down the best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal, I've found it for you

Black Friday is finally here and after a week of early bargains, we're now seeing some of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen all year surface. Typically, that means scouring through dozens of different retailers and comparing prices and specs while you hunt for the biggest bargain.

However, if you're looking for a fantastic deal on a gaming laptop, you don't have to spend your Black Friday analyzing hundreds of deals to make sure you're getting the most bang for your buck. I've found it for you.

Right now, you can save $630 on an RTX 4070 gaming laptop with a sizeable 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080, 165Hz) display, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a powerful Intel Core i7-14700HX CPU when you buy the HP Omen 16 for only $1,099 at Micro Center (reg. price $1,729).

Sweetening the deal further, you don't just get a fantastic gaming laptop for less, but two of the most anticipated upcoming games in Assassin's Creed Shadows and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for free!

Alternatively, if you act fast, you can take advantage of an ongoing HP Flash Sale to save $770 on the even more powerful RTX 4070 HP Omen 16 for just $1,249 (reg. price $2,019).

This configuration ups the ante and offers an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and the same 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080, 165Hz) display.

If this deal appeals to you more, you'll need to act fast! This offer is part of an HP Flash Sale that ends at 12 p.m. PST / 3 p.m. EST today!

For more great deals on laptops, catch our Black Friday deals round-ups below!

Today's best HP Omen 16 Black Friday deal