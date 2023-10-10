Asus ROG Strix RTX 4070 GPU gaming laptop gets $320 price cut for Prime Big Deal Days
Save $320 on the Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop for less
Amazon Prime Day October takes a hefty chunk out of the Asus ROG Strix G16 today. So if you're looking for a Black Friday-worthy price break on a powerful gaming laptop, here's a deal for you.
For a limited time, you can get the Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,679. Previously $1,999, that's $320 off and $30 shy of this configuration's lowest price ever.
It's also one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals to snag this week.
Today's best Asus ROG Strix G16 deal
Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop
Was:
$1,999
Now: $1,679 @ Amazon
Overview:
Amazon knocks $320 off the Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4070 for October Prime Day.
Key features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD.
Launch date: Feb. 2023
Price history: This is the second lowest price ever for this Asus ROG Strix G16 configuration. It's just $30 shy if its all-time low of $1649.
Price comparison: B&H $2,199| Newegg $2,199
Review consensus: Reviews agree that Asus ROG Strix laptops tend to focus more on substance over beauty, it's one powerful beast of a gaming rig with customizable RGB lighting and lengthy battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ |T3: ★★★★ (Identical ROG Strix Scar 16)
Buy it if: You want a laptop for power-hungry productivity demands. This configuration is best for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop for browsing the web, managing emails, and streaming content.
