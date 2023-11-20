My favorite docking station is over $100 off for Black Friday: Save big on the Logitech Logi Dock
So good they named it twice, even better at a fraction of the price
Black Friday deals make certain products, that may have been out of our price range before, more assessable than ever. For me, that would be the Logitech Logi Dock, a fantastic 3-in-1 device that pulls triple duties as a conferencing tool, docking station, and high-quality small-scale soundbar.
Previously, you'd have to fork out an eye-watering $399 to get your hands on one. However, early Black Friday deals have gifted us all with a golden opportunity. Right now you can lay claim to your very own Logi Dock for just $249 at Amazon. Though don't delay, stock is short!
Missed the deal in question? Worry not! You can also find the Logitech Logi Dock for $271 at Newegg, $279 at Best Buy, and for the same price at Lenovo. Check it out below!
Today's best Logitech Logi Dock deal
Logitech Logi Dock
Was: $399
Now: $249 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $150 on Logitech's excellent Logi Dock this Black Friday and gain yourself a strange yet beautiful combination of a soundbar, conferencing tool, and docking station bolstered with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.
The Logi Dock is small but powerful, delivering fantastic soundscapes with is 55mm neodymium drivers and capturing crystal clear audio with its impressive mic array.
Features:
100W of Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 support for an external display with HDR @ 4K, 7 additional ports, Bluetooth 5.1 Sync for 8 further devices, built-in speaker with twin custom 55mm neodymium drivers, beam-forming mic array, quick access conferencing shortcuts.
Release date: Sept. 2021
Price Check: $271 @ Newegg | $279 @ Best Buy | $279 @ Lenovo
Reviews: We reviewed the Logitech Logi dock earlier in the year, praising it for its multiple functions – of which it does all incredibly well. It's a premium product with fantastic audio and port expansion capabilities, and a great tool to have at hand whether you're interested in work, play, or anything in between.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy If: You have a smaller desk or work area and want to make the absolute best use of the space with the functionality of a docking station, the clear and crisp capture of a solid microphone, and the excellent audio of a dedicated soundbar.
Don't buy if: Your set up is simple and straight forward. Don't use many accessories? Prefer to make use of your laptop's touchpad and keyboard? You probably don't need a docking station. At least not one as fully featured as the Logitech Logi Dock.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.
