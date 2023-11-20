My favorite docking station is over $100 off for Black Friday: Save big on the Logitech Logi Dock

Logitech Logi Dock

Was: $399

Now: $249 @ Amazon

Overview:

Save $150 on Logitech's excellent Logi Dock this Black Friday and gain yourself a strange yet beautiful combination of a soundbar, conferencing tool, and docking station bolstered with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The Logi Dock is small but powerful, delivering fantastic soundscapes with is 55mm neodymium drivers and capturing crystal clear audio with its impressive mic array.

Features:

100W of Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 support for an external display with HDR @ 4K, 7 additional ports, Bluetooth 5.1 Sync for 8 further devices, built-in speaker with twin custom 55mm neodymium drivers, beam-forming mic array, quick access conferencing shortcuts.

Release date: Sept. 2021

Price Check: $271 @ Newegg | $279 @ Best Buy | $279 @ Lenovo

Reviews: We reviewed the Logitech Logi dock earlier in the year, praising it for its multiple functions – of which it does all incredibly well. It's a premium product with fantastic audio and port expansion capabilities, and a great tool to have at hand whether you're interested in work, play, or anything in between.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★

Buy If: You have a smaller desk or work area and want to make the absolute best use of the space with the functionality of a docking station, the clear and crisp capture of a solid microphone, and the excellent audio of a dedicated soundbar.

Don't buy if: Your set up is simple and straight forward. Don't use many accessories? Prefer to make use of your laptop's touchpad and keyboard? You probably don't need a docking station. At least not one as fully featured as the Logitech Logi Dock.