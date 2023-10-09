Best Buy sale rivals Prime Day October with holiday deals sneak peek

Today's Best Buy sale rivals Amazon Prime Big Deal Days with early holiday discounts. For bargain hunters, it's a great option if you want to beat inflation and the Black Friday, Nov. 24 rush.

Best Buy's October Prime Day alternative sale includes eye-popping discounts on our favorite must-have tech mobile and more. We're talking about the lowest prices of the year with savings of up to $500 off select laptops, up to $330 off select tablets, and up to $1,000 off select smartphones via preorder and trade-in deals. Plus save up to 50% off a range of headphones from Apple, Bose, JBL, Sony and others.

Best Buy's gaming deals are also worth your while — save up to 76% on video games for Switch, PS5 and Xbox consoles. The big box retailer is also slashing up to $1,300 off select OLED TVs to replace your monitor and up to $1,000 off select big-screen QLED TVs for watching sports.

So if you don't want to wait for Black Friday, there are tons of early holiday deals up for grabs today. Shop Best Buy's entire sale and see the top deals I recommend below.

Best Buy Prime Day deals — Laptops

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $949 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Price check: B&H $1,099

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy w/ membership

This Prime Day alternative deal from Best Buy knocks $300 off the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with Best Buy Plus or Total. In our MacBook Air 15 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars praising its ultra-slim chassis, beautiful Liquid Retina display and solid performance. This laptop packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. For conformable typing and secure logins, it's outfitted with a Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon $1249 Cheaper option: 15" MacBook Air M2 (256GB) for $999 w/ membership

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the M2 MacBook Pro. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. Price check: Amazon $1,049 | B&H $1,299

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $999 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the excellent Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop. In our review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. We love the Galaxy Book 3 360 for its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, impressive display and comfortable keyboard. The laptop in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P 12-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Devices: up to $500 off @ Best Buy

Save up to $500 on select Surface Laptops like excellent Surface Laptop Studio which is now on clearance for $1,099. Built with creative pros in mind, it features a flexible hinge that convert it into a digital drawing board. The laptop in this deal in configured with a 14.4-inch (2400 x 1600) 120Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11300H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. There's a 256GB solid state drive on board for storage.

Best Buy Prime Day deals — Tablets

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $269 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Amazon $269

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (256GB): $919 $799 @ Best Buy

Get a free memory upgrade when you buy the Galaxy Tab S9. The tablet in this deal features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB 12GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing , 128GB 256GB of storage and 8,400mAH battery. Price check: Samsung $799

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. You can order online and it will be ready for pick up at your nearest Best Buy within the hour.

Best Buy Prime Day deals — Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15: from $799 up $1000 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the Apple iPhone 15 Series at Best Buy with qualified device trade-in and activation. Pricing for the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the entry model, $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This offer includes 1-month of Xbox Game Plus Ultimate for free.

Google Pixel 8 (Preorder): from $699 @ Best Buy

Preorder the Google Pixel 8 starting from $699 and get free Pixel Buds Pro earbuds (valued at $200). Plus, get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Google Pixel 8 packs a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak). Under the hood is the latest Google Tensor G3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 8 has a 50MP main camera and 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 packs a 4575 mAh battery which lasts up to 24+ hours (rated) on a full tank and supports fast wireless charging. Pixel 8 preorders ship to arrive by October 12.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (Pre-order): from $999 @ Best Buy

Preorder the Google Pixel 8 Pro starting at $999 and get a free Pixel Watch 2 (valued at $359). Plus, get 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Google Pixel 8 Pro packs a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Its rear triple camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera. For video calling and self portraits, it's equipped with a 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 Pro's 5050 mAh battery lasts 24+ hours (rated) and supports fast wireless charging. Pixel 8 Pro preorders ship to arrive by October 12.

Motorola Edge 2022: $599 $249 @ Best Buy

Save 50% on the 2022 Motorola Edge unlocked smartphone. It features a 6.6-inch (2400 x 1080) 144Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The Motorola also features a 50MP rear camera, 120-degree wide-angle camera and 32MP front-facing selfie camera so you can take photos of yourself living your best life.

Best Buy Prime Day deals — Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2: $24 9 $219 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on the Apple Watch SE 2. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app. Price check: Amazon $219

Google Pixel Watch: $349 $279 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the Google Pixel Watch — the best smartwatch for Android users. With Google-owned Fitbit heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking, the Pixel Watch helps you stay on top of your health and wellness. Additionally, it features a sleek, comfortable design and 20 stylish interchangeable band options. Snag it now for an all-time low Black Friday-worthy price. Price check: Amazon $279

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth smartwatch. It features auto workout tracking, body composition data, advanced sleep coaching, enhanced GPS and improved battery life. Price check: Amazon $395

Best Buy Prime Day deals — Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Price check: Amazon $199

Sony WF-C700N Earbuds: $119 $79 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $40 on Sony WF-C700N Wireless Earbuds with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Block out the world with noise cancelling and superior sound for less. Designed with all-day comfort in mind, WF-C700N Earbuds are lightweight, ergonomic and stay put in your ears. They're the perfect study companions to have for immersive focus and uninterrupted learning. Price check: Amazon $115 | Walmart $118

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $399 $299 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on Bose 700 headphones. They offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Price check: Amazon $299

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $129 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus. It features Bluetooth connectivity, Powerful, balanced sound, active noise Cancelling (ANC), and transparency mode. This is the lowest price ever for the Beats Studio Plus so far. If You're looking for the best AirPods Pro alternative. The Beats Studio Buds Plus offer the same features for less in a cool-looking, pocketable design. This deal ends Oct. 10. Price check: Amazon $129

Best Buy Prime Day deals — Gaming

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Mouse: $159 $109 @Best Buy

Save $40 on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse. This premium quality mouse features a lightweight, compact design and 70-hour battery life on a full charge. In our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review, we gave it a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its solid build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design. Price check: Amazon $109

Seagate FireCuda 530 PS5 SSD (4TB): $959 $379 @Best Buy

Save $580 on the Seagate FireCuda 530 NVMe SSD for PS5 (4TB). This game storage option delivers nothing short of exhilarating performance. This Gen 4 PCIe redefines data transfer speeds with up to 7300MB/s. That's twice as fast a PCIe Gen3 and 12x faster than SATA SSDs. Price check: Amazon $374 (Best Buy will price match) Cheaper option: WD Black SN850P SSD 4TB