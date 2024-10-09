Last chance for October Prime Day deals: 17 gadgets under $50

It's the final night of October Prime Day 2024, and if you're looking for legitimately good deals on low-price items, you're in the right place.

We have you covered if you've been looking to upgrade your home office or gaming setup with a new keyboard, mouse, headset, or docking station. We've even got a few smart outlets, memory cards, and printer deals worth checking out.

Because as much as we love a good laptop, sometimes you need an excellent accessory rather than buying a whole new computer.

So, let's get into the roundup of the 17 best Prime Big Deal Days gadget deals.

Act fast: grab these 17 gadgets for under $50

Best keyboard deals

Corsair K55 RGB Pro Gaming Keyboard: $59 $44 @ Best Buy Save $15 on the Corsair K55 RGB gaming keyboard. This membrane keyboard comes with Elgato Stream Deck software integration, so it is the ideal companion for the gamer who dabbles in streaming and video capture. Features: Full-size wired dome membrane gaming keyboard, Elgato Stream Deck software integration.

JLab Epic Wireless Keyboard $69 $49 @ Best Buy Save $20 on the JLab Epic Wireless Keyboard. This ergonomic membrane keyboard has programmable keys and a full numeric keypad. Its sleek, minimalist design makes it a great addition to a home office setup. Features: Wireless membrane keyboard with ergonomic design, full numeric keypad.

Logitech MK470 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Bundle: $49 $39 at Best Buy Save $10 on this bundle of Logitech's popular MK470 wireless keyboard and mouse, complete with pre-installed batteries. If you've got to upgrade your home office with a new mouse and keyboard, this bundle is nearly impossible to beat. Features: Logitech MK470 Full-size wireless scissor keyboard with quiet clicks, Logitech MK470 wireless mouse, WindowsOS optimized.

Best mice deals

Razer Basilisk V3: $69 $39 @ Amazon

Save $30 on this Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Gaming Mouse. It offers an ergonomic design, speedy performance, 11 programable buttons, and an awesome adjustable scroll wheel — there's a reason this is one of the best-selling gaming mice out there. Features: Razer Basilisk V3 11-button wired gaming mouse, 26000 DPI sensitivity, RGB lights controlled by Razer Chroma software.

Best headset and earbud deals

HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset: $99 $39 @ Walmart Save $60 on the HyperX Cloud II gaming headset. These over-ear wired headphones will work with your gaming PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or older Sony and Xbox consoles. So it's ideal for gamers regardless of platform. Features: HyperX Cloud II over-ear wired headset, 15-25Khz frequency response, 7.1 virtual surround sound.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming Headset: $59 $39 @ Best Buy Save $20 on the Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset. These over-ear wired headphones are compatible with your gaming PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or older Sony and Xbox consoles. With a built-in microphone, this headset is a great choice for gamers who enjoy hopping on voice chat during a game session. Features: Razer BlackShark V2 X over-ear wired gaming headset, 12-28Khz, 7.1 surround sound.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Wireless Earbuds: $99 $49 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds. They feature 12mm custom drivers for a deep, clear sound, multiple ear tip sizes for a snug fit, and beamforming mics for clear calls. Features: Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds with charge case.

Best tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet: $109$54 @ Amazon w/ Prime Save $55 on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with Prime. This packs everything we love about the standard Fire 7 Tablet into a durable kid-proof case that's nigh indestructible. Features: A 7-inch touchscreen, 2Ghz 4-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1TB), USB-C 2.0 connectivity, rated battery life of up to 10 hours.

Amazon Fire 7: $79 $49 @Amazon

Lowest price! Save $30 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate. Snag it now for its lowest price ever. Features: 7-inch touchscreen, 2Ghz 4-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1TB), USB-C 2.0 connectivity, rated battery life of up to 10 hours.

Best connectivity gadget deals

Amazon Echo Spot (2024): $79 $44 @ Amazon Save $35 on the Amazon Echo Spot. This neat little device mixes an Echo Show and an Echo Dot. It has a slightly smaller form factor but is still equipped with powerful bass capabilities. Use it as a morning alarm clock, to control other smart home devices, as a booming speaker, or simply as a clock that also shows the weather. Features: Amazon Echo Spot (2024 release) smart alarm clock, vibrant sound, Alexa compatibile.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 $24 @ Amazon Save $25 on Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device. Compared to its predecessor, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. Experience 4K resolution, quick menu navigation, and seamless support for Amazon's Alexa assistant. Features: Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K streaming capability, WiFi 6, 2GB memory.

Anker 553 USB-C hub: was $53, now $39 Save $14 on the 8-in-1 Anker 553 USB-C hub. It has dual HDMI inputs. With the Anker 553, you can add two HDMI displays at up to 4K 30Hz or a single 4K display at up to 60Hz. Features: 5Gbps USB-C port, 2 5Gbps USB-A ports, 2 4K 60Hz HDMI ports (30Hz when using two external displays), 1 GBps Ethernet port, and a microSD and SD card slots.

Best charger and plug deals

Amazon Smart Plug: $24 $12 @ Amazon Save $12 on the Amazon Smart Plug, which works with Alexa to add voice controls to any outlet. Simply plug in the Amazon Smart Plug, open the Alexa app, and get started to have full voice control over a light, coffee maker, or other household appliances. Features: Amazon Smart Plug with Alexa support.

Anker Prime Charger: $84 $49 @ Amazon Save $40 on the Anker Prime Charger. This 100W multi-device charger features 3 USB ports and is compatible with most recent Apple, Samsung, and Google devices, including smartwatches and smartphones. If you need a single charger to handle all of your devices, this deal can't be beat. Features: 2 USB Type-C ports, 1 USB Type-A port, 100W charger.

Best webcam deals

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam: $69.99 $44.99 @Amazon Save $25 on the Logitech C920x HD webcam. Let's face it: Laptop webcams are serviceable, but if you want an ultra-professional look on video calls, you'll have to spring for something external. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, Logitech's attachable webcam offers 1080p video at a smooth 30 fps for an even more reasonable price. Features: Full HD 1080p video, dual-mic for stereo sound, autofocus, automatically adjusts for low-lighting situations.

Best SD card deals

Samsung Pro Plus 256GB microSDXC Memory Card: $29 $22 @ Best Buy Save $5 on the Samsung Pro Plus 256GB microSDXC memory card. Whether you need to expand the storage space on your Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally or take extra vacation photos and video on your GoPro, this 256GB microSD card will help you get some extra use out of your tech. There is also a 512GB configuration on sale if you need a bit more storage capacity. Features: 256GB storage, U3 Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s.

Best printer deals