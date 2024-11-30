Black Friday headphone deals: I found the 5 best deals on popular headphones
Because there are so many fantastic deals, Black Friday season is the best time of year to upgrade your existing tech (or put it on your wish list so someone else can buy it for you). Among all the tech you can buy, headphones are definitely up there as one device you don't want to skimp on — and Black Friday headphone deals make it easy to grab a top-tier, flagship pair of headphones for cheap.
You can easily find a pair of over-ear headphones that on sale for $50 or less, but the quality you get in exchange for that $50 is usually pretty low. Budget-friendly headphones often kick up the bass so it sounds more "full," but once you test out a pair of high-end headphones, you'll realize what you've been missing.
My favorite headphone deal will likely surprise no one, as it involves one of the most in-demand, well-reviewed pair of headphones currently available. I'm talking about the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $298 at Amazon.
Although poorly named, these headphones have topped "best headphones" lists for years because they're just that good. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars for multiple reasons: long battery life, excellent adaptive ANC, and a new chip providing "more clarity and definition" than its predecessor, helping the sound come through balanced and spacious.
While the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone deal may be my favorite, it wasn't the only great deal I found. Read on to see which 5 top-brand headphones made the cut with stellar Black Friday deals.
Best Black Friday headphone deals
Search up "best headphones" in Google, and you'll find these headphones top almost every list. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, these cans earned 4.5 out of 5 stars for balanced and spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC, and long battery life. The naming convention isn't great, but the quality definitely is.
Price check: Amazon $298 | Best Buy $299 | Target $299
Cheaper alternative: Sony WH-1000XM4 for $198 at Amazon
In our Beats Studio Pro review, we called the headphones "An icon revived and upgraded." These headphones promise a long battery life, top-notch sound and call quality, and intuitive noise cancellation. They can be used wired and connect with both Android and iOS.
Price check: Best Buy $159 | Walmart $159 | Target $159
These headphones are the ultimate buy for anyone who finds ANC tech precious. Bose does an excellent job with noise cancellation, as noted by our sister site, Tom's Guide, in a Bose QuietComfort review. These headphones are comfortable, boast high sound quality, and offer stunning battery life.
Price check: Best Buy $199 | Walmart $199 | Target $199
More lux alternative: The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are $299 at Amazon ($130 off) in the Diamond 60th colorway. If you want them in a different color, they're discounted to $329 ($100 off).
When Laptop Mag reviewed the AirPods Max in 2021, we praised the headphones' gorgeous design, powerful ANC tech, and sublime audio quality. Three years later, all of that still stands. However, this discounted version is the older Lightning model, not the newer USB-C option, which is only on sale for $499, linked below.
Price check: Amazon $399 | Walmart $478
USB-C alternative: Best Buy $499 | Amazon $499
Pick up a pair of Sennheiser headphones if you want to experience your favorite music the way it was meant to be listened to. In our review of the Momentum 4 headphones, we praised the outstanding soundstage, fantastic ANC and call quality, and an "everlasting battery life."
Price check: Best Buy $229 | Walmart $229
