Black Friday headphone deals: I found the 5 best deals on popular headphones

Because there are so many fantastic deals, Black Friday season is the best time of year to upgrade your existing tech (or put it on your wish list so someone else can buy it for you). Among all the tech you can buy, headphones are definitely up there as one device you don't want to skimp on — and Black Friday headphone deals make it easy to grab a top-tier, flagship pair of headphones for cheap.

You can easily find a pair of over-ear headphones that on sale for $50 or less, but the quality you get in exchange for that $50 is usually pretty low. Budget-friendly headphones often kick up the bass so it sounds more "full," but once you test out a pair of high-end headphones, you'll realize what you've been missing.

My favorite headphone deal will likely surprise no one, as it involves one of the most in-demand, well-reviewed pair of headphones currently available. I'm talking about the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $298 at Amazon.

Although poorly named, these headphones have topped "best headphones" lists for years because they're just that good. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars for multiple reasons: long battery life, excellent adaptive ANC, and a new chip providing "more clarity and definition" than its predecessor, helping the sound come through balanced and spacious.

While the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone deal may be my favorite, it wasn't the only great deal I found. Read on to see which 5 top-brand headphones made the cut with stellar Black Friday deals.