Beats Studio Pro is more than 50% off in best headphone Prime Day deal I've seen

Amazon Prime Day is ending soon, but before it does, we need to highlight what's easily the best headphone deal you can get during this deal season. Yes, that's right, the Beats Studio Pro is seeing a massive discount that brings it more than half off.

The Beats Studio Pro is available for $169 at Best Buy, taking $180 off of its initial $349 price point. This is for a pair of headphones which, in our review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and said it was better than the AirPods Max. Considering the AirPods Max retail at an original listing price of $549, this is a fantastic deal for one of its biggest competitors.

Considering the Beats Studio Pro also features 6,319 distinct reviews on Best Buy's website with a total score of 4.7 out of 5, it's undeniably beloved by many. You will not go wrong with purchasing these headphones during Prime Day if you're in need of a high quality audio solution, so look no further.

Today's best Beats Studio Pro deal