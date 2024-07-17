Beats Studio Pro is more than 50% off in best headphone Prime Day deal I've seen
Amazon Prime Day is ending soon, but before it does, we need to highlight what's easily the best headphone deal you can get during this deal season. Yes, that's right, the Beats Studio Pro is seeing a massive discount that brings it more than half off.
The Beats Studio Pro is available for $169 at Best Buy, taking $180 off of its initial $349 price point. This is for a pair of headphones which, in our review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and said it was better than the AirPods Max. Considering the AirPods Max retail at an original listing price of $549, this is a fantastic deal for one of its biggest competitors.
Considering the Beats Studio Pro also features 6,319 distinct reviews on Best Buy's website with a total score of 4.7 out of 5, it's undeniably beloved by many. You will not go wrong with purchasing these headphones during Prime Day if you're in need of a high quality audio solution, so look no further.
Today's best Beats Studio Pro deal
Beats Studio Pro: $349 $169 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Lowest price yet! Save $180 on a fantastic pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones with this purchase. Don't miss out on some of the best sound you can get, featuring Bluetooth, active noise cancelling, and more.
Features: Lossless audio through USB-C, two listening modes (fully-adaptive ANC or Transparency), 360-degree spatial audio, up to 40 hours of battery life, clear microphone quality, Dolby Atmos sound.
Release Date: July 2023
Price Check: Amazon $169| Walmart $169 | Target $169 | Apple $349 | Beats $349 |
Price history: This is the lowest price the Beats Studio Pro has ever been.
Reviews consensus: In our Beats Studio Pro review, we gave it an incredible 4.5 out of 5 stars and said "it delivers better audio, battery life, and compatibility than the AirpPods Max, and for a lower price."
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a more affordable alternative to the AirPods Max without spending a fortune. You'll get top-notch sound quality here in what is a fantastic pair of headphones.
Don't buy it if: You want to invest in something more premium, or if even $169 is too rich for your blood.
