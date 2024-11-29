My favorite pair of wireless earbuds in 2024 are criminally affordable right now
Nothing's Ear A brings a fun pop of color to a world of white AirPods
Nothing is no stranger to flashy design, but something about its recently released Nothing Ear A earbuds speaks to me.
In case you missed it, Nothing finally plunged into a more colorful design language with its Ear A wireless earbuds this year — the successor to the Ear 1, which price-wise occupies the same territory at $99.
That's already a pretty good deal for a pair of wireless earbuds that look great, have solid ANC, and a fairly robust sound profile. Naturally, though, since it's the season of deals after all, Nothing sweetens its deal even further by knocking off almost 30% from its usual retail price.
If you're tired of the same old white AirPods, this is the wireless earbud deal you should spring on.
And if you want a bigger list of my favorite earbuds on sale right now go here, or check out our running list of all the best Black Friday deals.
Nothing's Ear A wireless earbuds take a dive into color, offering a bright yellow for the first time ever.
On top of that these wireless earbuds with ANC also come with a unique lunchbox-like charging case that should turn heads.
If you're looking to step outside the ubiquitous white AirPods design, this is the pair you should choose.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
James is Senior News Editor for Laptop Mag. He previously covered technology at Inverse and Input. He's written about everything from AI, to phones, and electric mobility and likes to make unlistenable rock music with GarageBand in his downtime. Outside of work, you can find him roving New York City on a never-ending quest to find the cheapest dive bar.