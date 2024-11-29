My favorite pair of wireless earbuds in 2024 are criminally affordable right now

Nothing is no stranger to flashy design, but something about its recently released Nothing Ear A earbuds speaks to me.

In case you missed it, Nothing finally plunged into a more colorful design language with its Ear A wireless earbuds this year — the successor to the Ear 1, which price-wise occupies the same territory at $99.

That's already a pretty good deal for a pair of wireless earbuds that look great, have solid ANC, and a fairly robust sound profile. Naturally, though, since it's the season of deals after all, Nothing sweetens its deal even further by knocking off almost 30% from its usual retail price.

If you're tired of the same old white AirPods, this is the wireless earbud deal you should spring on.

And if you want a bigger list of my favorite earbuds on sale right now go here, or check out our running list of all the best Black Friday deals.