I'm a wireless earbuds snob and these are 5 Black Friday deals I would personally recommend

I've tested a lot of wireless earbuds in my day, and not all of them are created equally.

If that sounds like I'm being an earbuds snob, well... I am. The good news is that snobbery isn't all for naught — having put in the hours to listen and learn, I'm here to help curate a list of audio products that will best suit your wireless earbuds needs or the needs of someone you're shopping for.

If you're in the market for some top-notch wireless audio, I've tried most of the products on this list, and unless denoted otherwise, you really can't go wrong.

Nothing Nothing Ear a: was $99 now $69 at Nothing Tech - USA Like other audio products in the Nothing lineup, the Ear a wireless earbuds go big on design. This year, that means a bright yellow color and a unique charging case design that looks like a lunchbox. Naturally, like other Nothing products, they're also transparent, so you can see the circuitry inside. It's not all about looks either, Nothing's Ear a earbuds also sound great and have quickly become a mainstay in my wireless earbud rotation. Features: ANC, unique color and case, transparent design

Bose Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Bose.com US Open earbuds aren't for everyone, but they have some major perks, and Bose's Ultra Open earbuds do an excellent job of toeing the line. If you're looking for buds for exercise that sound great but still let you hear the world around you, then you'd be hard-pressed to find a pair that sounds as good as the Ultra Open earbuds. The unique clip-like form factor may look strange, but it's among the most comfortable open earbud designs I've used yet. Features: 3D audio, unique clip design, long battery life

Apple Apple Airpods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Walmart I've never been an AirPods guy, but there's no denying that Apple's wireless earbuds are some of the most functional and iconic on the market. With great ANC and unparalleled functionality with your iPhone, the AirPods Pro 2 make for a solid gift to anyone in need of a wireless earbuds upgrade. Features: ANC, magnetic charging, transparency mode, hearing test

Sony Sony LinkBuds Open: was $200 now $179 at Sony Electronics I know, I know — two open-style pairs of wireless earbuds on one list? Seems excessive. But I've used both Bose's Ultra Open buds and Sony's donut-like LinkBuds Open and can say they're both great in different ways. While Bose's Ultra Open earbuds provide a lot of ambient noise bleed, Sony's LinkBuds Open provide a better in-between. If you're looking for a pair of earbuds that don't insert fully into your ear but still block some outside noise, Sony's LinkBuds Open may be the pick for you. Features: Open design but not too much ambient noise bleed, unique donut-shaped look