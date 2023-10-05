Early Prime Day deal drops Beats Studio Buds Plus to lowest price ever — now just $129

Beats Studio Buds Plus

Was: $169

Now: $129 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $20 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus

Key features: Bluetooth connectivity, Powerful, balanced sound, active noise Cancelling (ANC), transparency mode,

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Beats Studio Plus so far.

Price comparison: Best Buy $129 | Target $129

Reviews consensus: Though we didn't get to test them, the Beats Studio Buds Plus earned high ratings from our sister sites. The overall consensus is that the Beats Studio Buds sound as great as they look. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and ANC with transparency mode.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★ ★ ★★

Buy it if: You want rich, premium sound and ANC for audio applications. Enjoy jamming out to your playlist and high-quality calls on a rated battery life of up 36 hours with the included charging case.

Don't buy it if: You're looking for the best AirPods Pro alternative. The Beats Studio Buds Plus offer the same features for less in a cool-looking, pocketable design.