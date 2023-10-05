Early Prime Day deal drops Beats Studio Buds Plus to lowest price ever — now just $129
Nab the Beats Studio Buds+ for just $129
Early Prime Day deals are now live ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 11-12. Right now, you can nab the Beats Studio Buds Plus for just $129.That's $40 below their regular retail price of $169. This marks the Studio Buds Plus's lowest price in history and one of the best early Prime Day Beats headphones to snag this week.
I doubt these will be any cheaper on Black Friday so you don't have to wait to treat yourself or someone special.
Today's best Beats Studio Buds Plus deal
Beats Studio Buds Plus
Was:
$169Now: $129 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $20 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus
Key features: Bluetooth connectivity, Powerful, balanced sound, active noise Cancelling (ANC), transparency mode,
Product launched: May 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Beats Studio Plus so far.
Price comparison: Best Buy $129 | Target $129
Reviews consensus: Though we didn't get to test them, the Beats Studio Buds Plus earned high ratings from our sister sites. The overall consensus is that the Beats Studio Buds sound as great as they look. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and ANC with transparency mode.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want rich, premium sound and ANC for audio applications. Enjoy jamming out to your playlist and high-quality calls on a rated battery life of up 36 hours with the included charging case.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for the best AirPods Pro alternative. The Beats Studio Buds Plus offer the same features for less in a cool-looking, pocketable design.
Apple MacBook Air M1:
$999 $749 @ Amazon
Save $250 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: Best Buy for $749
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.