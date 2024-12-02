The most opulent pair of earbuds I own are shockingly $70 off for Cyber Monday
Bose's Ultra Open earbuds are getting a hefty discount on Cyber Monday
Bose's earbuds don't come cheap, but it's Cyber Monday, and even the most expensive gadgets in their class can be had for less.
Bose's Ultra Open wireless earbuds are included in that list and they're also some of the best-sounding open-style earbuds I've used yet. Like other earbuds in this class, Bose's Ultra Open earbuds (if you can call them buds) are meant to help you hear your surroundings while still getting personal audio.
I've tested the Ultra Open earbuds extensively and find them to be a great ratio of personal audio to ambient noise — I've even worn them with enough satisfaction in the New York City subway, which isn't known for its lack of noise.
I've used quite a few open-style earbuds at this point — Nothing's Ear Open and Sony's new LinkBuds open — and Bose's really hit the sweet spot.
Open earbuds aren't for everyone, but they have some major perks, and Bose's Ultra Open earbuds do an excellent job of toeing the line.
If you're looking for buds for exercise that sound great but still let you hear the world around you, then you'd be hard-pressed to find a pair that sounds as good as the Ultra Open earbuds.
The unique clip-like form factor may look strange, but it's among the most comfortable open earbud designs I've used yet.
