The most opulent pair of earbuds I own are shockingly $70 off for Cyber Monday

Bose's earbuds don't come cheap, but it's Cyber Monday, and even the most expensive gadgets in their class can be had for less.

Bose's Ultra Open wireless earbuds are included in that list and they're also some of the best-sounding open-style earbuds I've used yet. Like other earbuds in this class, Bose's Ultra Open earbuds (if you can call them buds) are meant to help you hear your surroundings while still getting personal audio.

I've tested the Ultra Open earbuds extensively and find them to be a great ratio of personal audio to ambient noise — I've even worn them with enough satisfaction in the New York City subway, which isn't known for its lack of noise.

I've used quite a few open-style earbuds at this point — Nothing's Ear Open and Sony's new LinkBuds open — and Bose's really hit the sweet spot.

