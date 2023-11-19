Save big on these Xbox, PlayStation, and PC game controller and peripheral deals for Black Friday

Black Friday deals span across all categories of device from the latest gaming laptops to the humble game controllers your Cheeto dust covered hands grip onto long into the wee hours of the morn.

Black Friday 2023 plays host to a number of fantastic gaming peripherals including the Sony DualSense Controller for just $49 at Amazon, or Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $95 from Walmart. That's some impressive savings to be found on some of gaming's top-tier tools.

Whether you're on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox and shopping for a new daily driver or looking to snatch a bargain controller for your coop copilot Black Friday is the best time to do so. With deals like this, you can outfit your gaming setup with some of the best peripherals around. So let's not delay any further and dive right into our top picks for the best game controller deals to date.

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Amazon

Save $25 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design. Walmart has it for the same price.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: $139 $95 @ Walmart

Save $44 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. This controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Price check: Best Buy $95 w/ membership |Target $95 |

Luna Wireless Controller: $69 $39 @ Amazon

Amazon's Luna Wireless Controller is $30 off right now. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Stormcloud Vapor): $69 $59 @ Amazon

Amazon knocks $10 off the Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller in (Stormcloud Vapor). It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Price check: Best Buy $59 w/ membership | Walmart $63 | Microsoft $59

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers: from $49 @ Microsoft Store

Save up to $20 on the Xbox Wireless Controller, prices start from $49. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.