Razer Kishi V2 mobile game controller drops to its lowest price ever at $39
Get the Razer Kishi V2 game controller at its lowest price
The Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller turns your phone into a handheld gaming rig. For a limited time, you can now snag one at a massive 60% discount.
Amazon has the Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller for $39. That's $40 off its regular price of $79 and the lowest price ever for this phone controller. It's one of the best gaming deals of the season.
If you want to game on the go and don't want to buy a separate gaming handheld like a Nintendo Switch or Lenovo Legion Go. It connects to most Android phones via a center-mounted USB-C port to convert your phone into a handheld gaming console, complete with D-pad, ABXY buttons, and thumbstick controls. It supports cloud gaming via various popular services, so you can access your favorite AAA games on the go.
If you want to game on your phone and love tactile controls, act fast to grab this limited-time deal at Amazon on the Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller.
Today's best Razer Kishi V2 deal
Get 60% off on the Razer Kishi Mobile Gaming Controller for Android in a rare price drop at Amazon. This controller is an excellent choice for mobile gamers who want to add physical D-pad controls and buttons to most Android and iPhone handsets. It works with devices with a center-mounted USB-C port and dimensions of 145.3 – 163.7mm (height) x 68.2–78.1 mm (width) x 7.0 – 8.8 mm (depth).
Features: Two analog thumbsticks with clickable buttons (L3/R3), mechanical D-pad, ABXY face buttons, two triggers (L2/R2), two bumpers (L1/R1), two programmable multifunction buttons (M1/M2), menu and options buttons, works with Razer Nexus App to discover 1,000+ compatible games, and record and share gameplay. Supports cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft xCloud, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now.
Price history: This is the lowest price ever at Amazon.
Buy it if: You have a compatible Android phone or iPhone and want to add physical controls to turn your device into a full-on handheld gaming rig.
Don't buy it if: Your phone isn't compatible, or you're not a gamer who's passionate about physical controls.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.