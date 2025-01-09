Razer Kishi V2 mobile game controller drops to its lowest price ever at $39

The Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller turns your phone into a handheld gaming rig. For a limited time, you can now snag one at a massive 60% discount.

Amazon has the Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller for $39. That's $40 off its regular price of $79 and the lowest price ever for this phone controller. It's one of the best gaming deals of the season.

If you want to game on the go and don't want to buy a separate gaming handheld like a Nintendo Switch or Lenovo Legion Go. It connects to most Android phones via a center-mounted USB-C port to convert your phone into a handheld gaming console, complete with D-pad, ABXY buttons, and thumbstick controls. It supports cloud gaming via various popular services, so you can access your favorite AAA games on the go.

If you want to game on your phone and love tactile controls, act fast to grab this limited-time deal at Amazon on the Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller.

Today's best Razer Kishi V2 deal